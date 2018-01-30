Editors Choice Pictures
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gesture through a bus window ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony as the President of the People's Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz...more
A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Destroyed building from previous clashes are seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Earthquake victims embrace as they take part in a farewell ceremony to their homes in a building in Pacifico 455, damaged during the September 2017 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
David Beckham, wearing a league scarf, salutes a section of the crowd at this official announcement for Miami's MLS expansion team in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A honour guard stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of a historical military club take part in a historical reenactment performance of the battle on January 29, 1918 when several hundred students died while defending the Ukrainian capital from the Bolsheviks, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb...more
Afghan Presidential palace employees prepare for Indonesian President Joko Widodo to get off the plane in Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Massoud Hossaini/Pool
Supporters of Amal movement hold the party's flag near burning tires in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a bandy ice rink during her official visit with Prince William in Stockholm, Sweden. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A taxi driver takes part in a demonstration against what taxi drivers say is unfair competition from new car sharing companies such as Uber, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A walkway surrounds a 49-feet tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi" on the top floor of the new Amazon Spheres, seen during opening event at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A Palestinian farmer throws wheat seeds during a tour by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Taiwanese M60A3 tank fires off blank shells during a military drill in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar lights candles during the stone-laying ceremony for the memorial to members of the resistance at Nazi concentration camps during World War Two, at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre as part of the International...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro throws the ball during a softball game with ministers and military high command members at Fuerte Tiuna military base, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West
Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Afghan security forces stand near the Marshal Fahim military academy after a series of explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
