Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar lights candles during the stone-laying ceremony for the memorial to members of the resistance at Nazi concentration camps during World War Two, at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Centre as part of the International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

