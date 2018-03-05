Editors Choice Pictures
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio waves as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Rajo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Anchorage, Alaska. REUTERS/Mark Meyer
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Mohamad Abu Jamea, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Andrew Pozzi of Britain wins the men's 60 metres hurdles at the IAAF. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Best animated short film - Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after winning the Best Short Film (Animated) Award for "Dear Basketball". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back after he won it for the shortest Oscar acceptance speech of 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out." REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally to support his bid in the upcoming presidential election at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy jumps between stacks of sand as he plays in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kite boarders and kite skiers compete during a regional snow kiting championship on the ice-covered Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Presenter Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Mohamad Abu Jamea, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Sofia Carson on the red carpet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for "The Shape of Water" REUTERS/Mike Blake
