Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A riot police officer is engulfed in flames during a demonstration called by self-proclaimed anarchists from the Balkans against nationalism in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Khaldieh village in eastern of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Saint Patrick, played by Marty Burns, arrives as the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland takes place at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Cardi B performs "No Limit" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Chenyang Wang of China competes in the 20km cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Paramedics and members of the NYFD perform CPR on a victim of a helicopter crash in New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
An English Setter is judged during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A displaced Yemeni woman lies at Al-Mokha hospital, Yemen. REUTERS/Aziz El Yaakoubi

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A pro-democracy protester against the disqualification of lawmakers is taken away by the police before Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to vote during a Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Balloons are released as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Palestinians attend the funeral of Omayr Shehada, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
People flee after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters captured Khaldieh village in eastern Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Young girls with U.S. and Kenya flags wait to greet U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec as he visits a President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) project for girls' empowerment in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands in front of his artwork consisting of a 60-metre rubber raft installation titled 'Law of the Journey' which includes around 300 figures representing refugees, during a media call for the Biennale of Sydney located in the industrial precinct of Cockatoo Island in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A house is surrounded by flood waters in the town of Ingham, located in North Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A woman attends a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo, to mark the seventh-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Damaged books are pictured in a mosque after it was destroyed by a fire in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping drops his ballot, during a vote on a constitutional amendment lifting presidential term limits, at the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the International Solar Alliance Founding Conference in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action against Scotland during the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Members of the emergency services help each other to remove their protective suits at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the Men�s Super-G - Standing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
