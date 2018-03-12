Editors Choice Pictures
Saudi men perform a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) as a youth takes a selfie in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A riot police officer is engulfed in flames during a demonstration called by self-proclaimed anarchists from the Balkans against nationalism in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Khaldieh village in eastern of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Saint Patrick, played by Marty Burns, arrives as the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland takes place at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Cardi B performs "No Limit" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chenyang Wang of China competes in the 20km cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Paramedics and members of the NYFD perform CPR on a victim of a helicopter crash in New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
An English Setter is judged during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A displaced Yemeni woman lies at Al-Mokha hospital, Yemen. REUTERS/Aziz El Yaakoubi
A pro-democracy protester against the disqualification of lawmakers is taken away by the police before Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives to vote during a Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Balloons are released as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Palestinians attend the funeral of Omayr Shehada, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
People flee after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters captured Khaldieh village in eastern Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Young girls with U.S. and Kenya flags wait to greet U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec as he visits a President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) project for girls' empowerment in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands in front of his artwork consisting of a 60-metre rubber raft installation titled 'Law of the Journey' which includes around 300 figures representing refugees, during a media call for the Biennale of Sydney located in...more
A house is surrounded by flood waters in the town of Ingham, located in North Queensland, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A woman attends a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (0546 GMT), the time when the magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast in 2011, during a rally in Tokyo, to mark the seventh-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed...more
Damaged books are pictured in a mosque after it was destroyed by a fire in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Chinese President Xi Jinping drops his ballot, during a vote on a constitutional amendment lifting presidential term limits, at the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing....more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron as he arrives to attend the International Solar Alliance Founding Conference in New Delhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action against Scotland during the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship in Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Members of the emergency services help each other to remove their protective suits at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Peter...more
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the Men�s Super-G - Standing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pennsylvania prepares for House special election
Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb face off in a special election on March 13 to replace Republican Tim Murphy, who resigned in October in a sex scandal.
Helicopter crashes in New York's East River
A firefighter and a videographer from Texas and an Argentine tourist were among the five passengers killed when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into New York City's East River, with only the pilot surviving.
Best of the Paralympics
Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Russian double agent poisoned in Britain
British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.
Testing Trump's border wall
Tourists visit eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico, which is being built and tested in San Diego.
Turkish forces reach outskirts of Afrin
On the frontlines as Turkish forces battle for control of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
Hong Kong holds by-elections
Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp failed to regain some veto power in the city's legislature in a pivotal by-election, struggling to draw what they hoped would be protest votes against creeping control from Communist Party rulers in Beijing.
Plane crash in Nepal
A Bangladeshi airliner crashes while coming in to land at the airport in Kathmandu.
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.