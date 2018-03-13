Alexei Gruk, 45, mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, poses for a picture in St. Petersburg, Russia. "The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk. "To hell with the sanctions� So...more

Alexei Gruk, 45, mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, poses for a picture in St. Petersburg, Russia. "The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk. "To hell with the sanctions� So what if they don�t bring foreign stuff here anymore? As if that means we have to give up. I don't care." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

