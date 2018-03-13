Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 13, 2018 | 8:32am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A boy looks through a hole in the current U.S.-Mexico border fence, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A boy looks through a hole in the current U.S.-Mexico border fence, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A boy looks through a hole in the current U.S.-Mexico border fence, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 24
Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 24
A man looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A man looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a portrait with Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros, and the rest of the 2017 World Series Champions after having been gifted a custom jersey in the East Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a portrait with Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros, and the rest of the 2017 World Series Champions after having been gifted a custom jersey in the East Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a portrait with Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros, and the rest of the 2017 World Series Champions after having been gifted a custom jersey in the East Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 24
A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona. Marana Police Department/via REUTERS

A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona. Marana Police Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona. Marana Police Department/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Alexandr Gerlits of Kazakhstan reacts after crossing the finish line at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Alexandr Gerlits of Kazakhstan reacts after crossing the finish line at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Alexandr Gerlits of Kazakhstan reacts after crossing the finish line at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
6 / 24
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 24
Internally displaced people ride on the back of a truck with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Internally displaced people ride on the back of a truck with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Internally displaced people ride on the back of a truck with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 24
Police and FBI officers guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Police and FBI officers guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Police and FBI officers guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Close
9 / 24
Alexei Gruk, 45, mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, poses for a picture in St. Petersburg, Russia. "The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk. "To hell with the sanctions� So what if they don�t bring foreign stuff here anymore? As if that means we have to give up. I don't care." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Alexei Gruk, 45, mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, poses for a picture in St. Petersburg, Russia. "The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk. "To hell with the sanctions� So...more

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Alexei Gruk, 45, mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, poses for a picture in St. Petersburg, Russia. "The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk. "To hell with the sanctions� So what if they don�t bring foreign stuff here anymore? As if that means we have to give up. I don't care." REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
10 / 24
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 24
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 24
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 24
A man wears spent tear gas canisters, cartridges and other items as opposition supporters gather in front of the United Nations offices in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man wears spent tear gas canisters, cartridges and other items as opposition supporters gather in front of the United Nations offices in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A man wears spent tear gas canisters, cartridges and other items as opposition supporters gather in front of the United Nations offices in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 24
A damaged vehicle of the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is seen after an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A damaged vehicle of the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is seen after an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A damaged vehicle of the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is seen after an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 24
Pieces of ice fall from the front of Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, Argentina. REUTERS/Andres Arce

Pieces of ice fall from the front of Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, Argentina. REUTERS/Andres Arce

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Pieces of ice fall from the front of Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, Argentina. REUTERS/Andres Arce
Close
16 / 24
Members of the emergency services wearing protective suits work at a site in Winterslow, near Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Members of the emergency services wearing protective suits work at a site in Winterslow, near Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Members of the emergency services wearing protective suits work at a site in Winterslow, near Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 24
Jonty O'Callaghan of Australia crashes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Jonty O'Callaghan of Australia crashes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Jonty O'Callaghan of Australia crashes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
18 / 24
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on during a protest against the detention of a member of his community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on during a protest against the detention of a member of his community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on during a protest against the detention of a member of his community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 24
Members of an Evangelical church walk into the Villarrica lake to baptize their followers at a ceremony in Villarrica town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Members of an Evangelical church walk into the Villarrica lake to baptize their followers at a ceremony in Villarrica town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Members of an Evangelical church walk into the Villarrica lake to baptize their followers at a ceremony in Villarrica town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
20 / 24
Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Close
21 / 24
Star Wars director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill speak at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Suzanne Cordeiro

Star Wars director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill speak at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Suzanne Cordeiro

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Star Wars director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill speak at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Suzanne Cordeiro
Close
22 / 24
The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2, 2018 is seen boarded-up in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2, 2018 is seen boarded-up in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2, 2018 is seen boarded-up in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
Close
23 / 24
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands in front of his artwork consisting of a 60-metre rubber raft installation titled 'Law of the Journey' which includes around 300 figures representing refugees, during a media call for the Biennale of Sydney located in the industrial precinct of Cockatoo Island in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands in front of his artwork consisting of a 60-metre rubber raft installation titled 'Law of the Journey' which includes around 300 figures representing refugees, during a media call for the Biennale of Sydney located in...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands in front of his artwork consisting of a 60-metre rubber raft installation titled 'Law of the Journey' which includes around 300 figures representing refugees, during a media call for the Biennale of Sydney located in the industrial precinct of Cockatoo Island in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 12 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 10 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 09 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.

Pennsylvania votes in special election

Pennsylvania votes in special election

Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Trump visits the border wall

Trump visits the border wall

President Donald Trump visits eight prototypes of the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego.

Young Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.

Juniper Cobra military exercises

Juniper Cobra military exercises

U.S. and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defense exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel.

Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn

Activists install 7,000 shoes on Capitol Hill, saying the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast