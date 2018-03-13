Editors Choice Pictures
A boy looks through a hole in the current U.S.-Mexico border fence, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
U.S. President Donald Trump poses for a portrait with Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros, and the rest of the 2017 World Series Champions after having been gifted a custom jersey in the East Room at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A police officer arrests a bride-to-be for driving while impaired to her wedding, after responding to a three-car collision in Marana, Arizona. Marana Police Department/via REUTERS
Alexandr Gerlits of Kazakhstan reacts after crossing the finish line at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal. REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
Internally displaced people ride on the back of a truck with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Police and FBI officers guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Alexei Gruk, 45, mechanic and supporter of presidential candidate Pavel Grudinin, poses for a picture in St. Petersburg, Russia. "The most important thing for me is that our foreign policy stays the same," said Gruk. "To hell with the sanctions� So...more
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Druid Malachy, played by Ciaron Davies, reacts with a European eagle-owl named 'Cracker' during the re-enactment of the first landing of Saint Patrick in Ireland at Inch Abbey in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man wears spent tear gas canisters, cartridges and other items as opposition supporters gather in front of the United Nations offices in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A damaged vehicle of the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah is seen after an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Pieces of ice fall from the front of Argentina's Perito Moreno glacier near the city of El Calafate, Argentina. REUTERS/Andres Arce
Members of the emergency services wearing protective suits work at a site in Winterslow, near Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Jonty O'Callaghan of Australia crashes at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on during a protest against the detention of a member of his community who refuses to serve in the Israeli army, in Bnei Brak, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of an Evangelical church walk into the Villarrica lake to baptize their followers at a ceremony in Villarrica town, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Saudi women study film making at a university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Yasser Bakhsh
Star Wars director Rian Johnson and actor Mark Hamill speak at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Suzanne Cordeiro
The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2, 2018 is seen boarded-up in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands in front of his artwork consisting of a 60-metre rubber raft installation titled 'Law of the Journey' which includes around 300 figures representing refugees, during a media call for the Biennale of Sydney located in...more
