Editor's Choice Pictures

President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A migrant looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
People walk to work in Midtown Manhattan during the third winter storm in two weeks early morning in New York City, NY. REUTERS/Bernadette Baum

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Elderly inmates perform a slow-paced exercise in a special building set aside for elderly unable to do regular prison factory work, at the Tokushima prison in Tokushima, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A damaged bathroom in a house, in al-Harak town, near Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
U.S. Marine and an Israeli soldier practice urban combat during Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defence exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Workers stand behind rolls of steel at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A Balinese Hindu worshiper attempts to stab himself with traditional Kris daggers while in trance during Melasti, a purification ceremony ahead of the holy day of Nyepi on a beach in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Activists install 7000 shoes on the lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Organizers said the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A child from the indigenous community "Yamb To" (Long Lake) is seen at a reindeer camping ground, about 450 km northeast of Naryan-Mar, in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A woman holds her child as she waits at a diphtheria immunization center during a vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
The shadow of a boy flying a kite casts on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Barry Geraghty celebrates on Buveur D'Air after winning the 15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Anna Jochemsen of the Netherlands during the women's standing super combined super-G Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
People are seen near a tent at a reindeer camping ground owned by the agricultural cooperative organisation "Erv", about 250 km north of Naryan-Mar, in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a selfie with a group of Australian Army soldiers after inspecting armored vehicles at the Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Members of anti-abortion groups and designated adoptive parents hold coffins with the remains of aborted foetuses that had been found at a morgue, during a burial, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives to speak at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Supporters of U.S. Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick Saccone in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
