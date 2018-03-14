Editor's Choice Pictures
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A migrant looks out from under a truck as a port police officer waits to detain him at the port of Patras, from where migrants try to smuggle themselves onto ferries to Italy, in Patras, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People walk to work in Midtown Manhattan during the third winter storm in two weeks early morning in New York City, NY. REUTERS/Bernadette Baum
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Elderly inmates perform a slow-paced exercise in a special building set aside for elderly unable to do regular prison factory work, at the Tokushima prison in Tokushima, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A damaged bathroom in a house, in al-Harak town, near Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane to depart at the end of a five-country swing through Africa from Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Marine and an Israeli soldier practice urban combat during Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defence exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Workers stand behind rolls of steel at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Balinese Hindu worshiper attempts to stab himself with traditional Kris daggers while in trance during Melasti, a purification ceremony ahead of the holy day of Nyepi on a beach in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Activists install 7000 shoes on the lawn in front of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Organizers said the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary in Newtown, Connecticut....more
A child from the indigenous community "Yamb To" (Long Lake) is seen at a reindeer camping ground, about 450 km northeast of Naryan-Mar, in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman holds her child as she waits at a diphtheria immunization center during a vaccination campaign in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The shadow of a boy flying a kite casts on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Barry Geraghty celebrates on Buveur D'Air after winning the 15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
An attendant and a security officer stand at the entrance to the assembly hall during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anna Jochemsen of the Netherlands during the women's standing super combined super-G Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People are seen near a tent at a reindeer camping ground owned by the agricultural cooperative organisation "Erv", about 250 km north of Naryan-Mar, in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a selfie with a group of Australian Army soldiers after inspecting armored vehicles at the Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Members of anti-abortion groups and designated adoptive parents hold coffins with the remains of aborted foetuses that had been found at a morgue, during a burial, in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives to speak at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Supporters of U.S. Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb react to the results coming in during Lamb's election night rally in Pennsylvania's 18th U.S. Congressional district special election against Republican candidate and State Rep. Rick...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
National School Walkout
Students across America walk out of class in support of tough gun laws.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates
A rare look inside a prison wing for elderly inmates in Tokushima, Japan, in a special building set aside for graying prisoners who cannot do regular work such as making shoes and underwear.
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
Best of the Paralympics
Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.
Pennsylvania votes in special election
Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.
Russian double agent poisoned in Britain
British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.