A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Columbine High School student Leah Zunder holds a sign during a National School Walkout to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in Littleton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Dawn is reflected in the windows of the official residence of Russia's ambassador to Britain, in central London. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A 92-year-old man in a wheelchair, imprisoned for life in the Tokushima prison, for murder, rape and other offences, exercises with a care worker in a courtyard at the Tokushima prison in Tokushima, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
People attend a rally marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Davy Russell celebrates after riding Presenting Percy to victory in the 14:10 RSA Insurance Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
People supporting gun control attend a hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing about legislative proposals to improve school safety in the wake of the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Students from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., hold up signs with the names of those killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting during a protest for stricter gun control during a walkout by students at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A police dog takes part in a training session with a police officer in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump looks over an EA-18 Growler as he tours Boeing with Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg (C) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (L) in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Ribbons tied to a section of the current border fence separating Mexico and the United States are seen in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
An injured demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against home auctions in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia looks at a mobile device during an urgent meeting called by Great Britain to the United Nations Security Council to brief members on former spy poisoning at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Miro Cerar, Slovenia's Prime Minister speaks during a news conference announcing his resignation in Ljubljana, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Buildings are seen among fog in Rizhao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
General view of action during first round matches at the All England Open Badminton Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A woman jogs along the Rideau Canal during light snowfall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Students march from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Westglades Middle School to a nearby park as part of a National School Walkout to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at the school in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Hauwa (L) and Ya kaka, identified only by their first names, former captives of Boko Haram militants in Nigeria and now acting as advocates speaking out on behalf of other captives and survivors, pose for a portrait after they appeared on a panel dealing with issues of violence against women in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A Palestinian boy lies in a makeshift bed inside his family's shelter in Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Beeves ridden by Sean Quinlan leads the 16:10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A man takes the flag off the flagpole outside the consular section of Russia's Embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A migrant from Cameroon looks on as he protects himself from the cold inside the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
