The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Aerial view shows a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Penhill ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Glaciers wind their way through mountains on the way to the coast above eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Billy Hanning Jr of the U.S. in action with Christoph Depaoli of Italy during ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A young girl touches a newly unveiled sculpture "The Last Three" a life-size Rhino sculpture created by Australian artists and conservationists Gillie and Marc, depicting Sudan, the last living male Northern White Rhino, his daughter Najiin, and granddaughter Fatu in Astor Place in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Indian Army soldiers take their positions near the site of a gunbattle, where according to local media suspected militants are holed up, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, receives a bowl of shamrocks from Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a St. Patrick's Day reception at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spanish National police officers stand in front of burning garbage bins during clashes with street hawkers in central Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Stringer

A giant monument is seen behind ornamental lights at the start of the Fallas festival, which will terminate with the burning of 391 monuments in the early morning hours of March 20, in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A couple takes a phone selfie at an amusement center in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

People protest against the government at a rally organised by students during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Berlin school pupils set up 740 teddy bears in front at of the concert hall Konzerthaus during an event of the World Vision Organisation to make aware of 740000 Syrian refugee children who can't attend the school, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Primary school students wear virtual reality (VR) headsets inside a classroom in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Children play football in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Workers process purchased orders at a packaging area inside Amazon distribution center in El Prat de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May fist bumps a member of the public as she greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

A model is seen during a shooting session for Amazon Fashion at an unveiling of its new photo studio in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut and the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hartford break through the ice in support of Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018 in the Beaufort Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication 2nd Class Micheal H. Lee/via REUTERS

Daniel Kallo, spokesman of the Independent Student Parliament, speaks on stage at a rally against the government organised by students during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A demonstrator reacts during the wake of Rio de Janeiro's city councillor Marielle Franco, 38, and her driver Anderson Gomes who were shot dead, outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

