Editors Choice Pictures
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Aerial view shows a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Penhill ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Glaciers wind their way through mountains on the way to the coast above eastern Greenland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Hanning Jr of the U.S. in action with Christoph Depaoli of Italy during ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A young girl touches a newly unveiled sculpture "The Last Three" a life-size Rhino sculpture created by Australian artists and conservationists Gillie and Marc, depicting Sudan, the last living male Northern White Rhino, his daughter Najiin, and...more
Indian Army soldiers take their positions near the site of a gunbattle, where according to local media suspected militants are holed up, on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by first lady Melania Trump, receives a bowl of shamrocks from Ireland's Prime Minister, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a St. Patrick's Day reception at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Spanish National police officers stand in front of burning garbage bins during clashes with street hawkers in central Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Stringer
A giant monument is seen behind ornamental lights at the start of the Fallas festival, which will terminate with the burning of 391 monuments in the early morning hours of March 20, in Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A couple takes a phone selfie at an amusement center in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
People protest against the government at a rally organised by students during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the Habsburg monarchy, in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Berlin school pupils set up 740 teddy bears in front at of the concert hall Konzerthaus during an event of the World Vision Organisation to make aware of 740000 Syrian refugee children who can't attend the school, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal...more
Primary school students wear virtual reality (VR) headsets inside a classroom in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play football in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Workers process purchased orders at a packaging area inside Amazon distribution center in El Prat de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May fist bumps a member of the public as she greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve...more
A model is seen during a shooting session for Amazon Fashion at an unveiling of its new photo studio in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut and the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hartford break through the ice in support of Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2018 in the Beaufort Sea. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication 2nd Class Micheal...more
Daniel Kallo, spokesman of the Independent Student Parliament, speaks on stage at a rally against the government organised by students during Hungary's National Day celebrations, which also commemorates the 1848 Hungarian Revolution against the...more
A demonstrator reacts during the wake of Rio de Janeiro's city councillor Marielle Franco, 38, and her driver Anderson Gomes who were shot dead, outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
