Editors Choice Pictures
A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
People wear Shamrock suits on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reaches out to shake the hand of a Syrian army soldier in eastern Ghouta, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Workers carry plastic chairs after a political party rally in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Gold medallist Marie Bochet of France jumps on the podium as silver medallist Mollie Jepsen of Canada and bronze medallist Andrea Rothfuss of Germany clap after the women's slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Men scramble for fireworks as they take part in a competition during a festival on the second day of the second month of the lunar calendar in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the audience waves the German national flag at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An aerial view shows a Russian Troika, a sledge drawn by three horses, competing on the ice-covered Yenisei River during the annual Ice Derby amateur horse race near the Siberian settlement of Novosyolovo, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Tourists climb on a tree that was uprooted due to winds from Tropical Cyclone Marcus and landed on a car in the Northen Territory capital city of Darwin in Australia. AAP/Glenn Campbell/via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a banner which reads "Who ordered to kill Marielle?" as she walks past a police officer during a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, which was her home community, in...more
Rory Mcllroy holds the championship trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
A visitor swims under the Abyss Waterfall in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Relatives of 1-year-old Benjamin mourn during his funeral, after he was killed in a shootout between drug traffickers and police officers at the Complexo do Alemao slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Juan Martin Del Potro holds the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer (not pictured) in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
North Korean diplomat Choe Kang Il (C) waits at Capital International Airport to check in to a flight to Helsinki in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People protest during a Spanish pro-unity demonstration held by "Societat Civil Catalana" platform in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A boy helps during the opening ceremony known as "Wai Kru" to pay respects to Muay Thai elders in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Frankfurt town hall Roemer is illuminated during the Luminale, light and building event in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of the winter swimming club "Polar Bear" visit a polling station to cast their votes during the presidential election in the city of Barnaul, Russia. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
March Madness
Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Celebrities turned politicians
Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.
Austin on edge after fourth explosion
Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip wire.
Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin
Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.
Preparing for the International Space Station
American and Russian astronauts get ready for their mission to the ISS, where they will spend the next five months living and working.
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq
Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.
Best of the Paralympics
Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Thousands protest murder of Brazilian activist politician
Thousands took to the streets of Brazil's largest cities to protest the execution-style murder of Marielle Franco, a popular Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman and an outspoken critic of police killings of poor residents.