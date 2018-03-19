Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 19, 2018 | 7:55am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A dog looks over a house covered in ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, south of Copenhagen, Denmark. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
People wear Shamrock suits on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reaches out to shake the hand of a Syrian army soldier in eastern Ghouta, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Moshe Haelion, a 93-year old Jewish survivor of the Holocaust, takes part in a memorial marking the 75th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Thessaloniki to Auschwitz, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Workers carry plastic chairs after a political party rally in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Gold medallist Marie Bochet of France jumps on the podium as silver medallist Mollie Jepsen of Canada and bronze medallist Andrea Rothfuss of Germany clap after the women's slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Men scramble for fireworks as they take part in a competition during a festival on the second day of the second month of the lunar calendar in Rongshui county, Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A member of the audience waves the German national flag at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
An aerial view shows a Russian Troika, a sledge drawn by three horses, competing on the ice-covered Yenisei River during the annual Ice Derby amateur horse race near the Siberian settlement of Novosyolovo, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Tourists climb on a tree that was uprooted due to winds from Tropical Cyclone Marcus and landed on a car in the Northen Territory capital city of Darwin in Australia. AAP/Glenn Campbell/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A demonstrator holds a banner which reads "Who ordered to kill Marielle?" as she walks past a police officer during a rally against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco in Mare slums complex, which was her home community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Rory Mcllroy holds the championship trophy after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A visitor swims under the Abyss Waterfall in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Alto Paraiso, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Relatives of 1-year-old Benjamin mourn during his funeral, after he was killed in a shootout between drug traffickers and police officers at the Complexo do Alemao slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Juan Martin Del Potro holds the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer (not pictured) in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members pull down Kurdish statue in the center of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
North Korean diplomat Choe Kang Il (C) waits at Capital International Airport to check in to a flight to Helsinki in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
People protest during a Spanish pro-unity demonstration held by "Societat Civil Catalana" platform in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A boy helps during the opening ceremony known as "Wai Kru" to pay respects to Muay Thai elders in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Frankfurt town hall Roemer is illuminated during the Luminale, light and building event in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Members of the winter swimming club "Polar Bear" visit a polling station to cast their votes during the presidential election in the city of Barnaul, Russia. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
