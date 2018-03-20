A ninth-grade Valeria Yakusheva attends a physics lesson in school in the remote village of Soino in Smolensk region, Russia. In this school the number of students has steadily decreased from two hundred at the time the school was opened about 40...more

A ninth-grade Valeria Yakusheva attends a physics lesson in school in the remote village of Soino in Smolensk region, Russia. In this school the number of students has steadily decreased from two hundred at the time the school was opened about 40 years ago to six today. Nevertheless the school authorities and teachers are proud of the high level of education given to the few students who are treated individually and carefully here. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

