A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A child sits on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Palestinian man plants olive seedlings during a protest ahead of the Land Day, near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to deliver his speech at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon during a protest, organised by Punjab's main opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), demanding debt waiver of farmers in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica arrives at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tina Chakma, a six-month-old baby girl plays in an improvised hammock inside her parents' house on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to create space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man carries children's colored plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
U.S. President Donald Trump waves at reporters and ground crew members from the window of the Marine One helicopter after arriving aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man jumps to kick a supporter of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a rally of Lula da Silva in Bage, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Director and producer Steven Spielberg attends the European Premiere of Ready Player One in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fisherman sits on a side of a boat in the Lake Azuei on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Relatives of late Saul Flores Lares react during a ceremony to honor him and a police officer killed by unknown assailants, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The statues on Bush House, the former headquarters of the BBC, are seen dressed in glasses, scarves and T-shirts by artist Leo Caillard as part of his The Classical Now show at Bush House and Sommerset House, in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A girl waits with her family before crossing the US-Canada border into Canada in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, of Commack, N.Y., from an aircraft at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, U.S. March 18, 2018. According to the U.S. Air Force, Raguso was among seven men who died in...more
A ninth-grade Valeria Yakusheva attends a physics lesson in school in the remote village of Soino in Smolensk region, Russia. In this school the number of students has steadily decreased from two hundred at the time the school was opened about 40...more
People lie on railway tracks as they block train services during a protest demanding recruitment into the railway services in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane at a damaged site in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
