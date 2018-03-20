Edition:
A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A child sits on a bus with diplomatic number plates as embassy staff and children arrive at Russia's Embassy in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Palestinian man plants olive seedlings during a protest ahead of the Land Day, near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to deliver his speech at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Demonstrators are hit by police water cannon during a protest, organised by Punjab's main opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), demanding debt waiver of farmers in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica arrives at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Tina Chakma, a six-month-old baby girl plays in an improvised hammock inside her parents' house on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to create space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A man carries children's colored plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump waves at reporters and ground crew members from the window of the Marine One helicopter after arriving aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A man jumps to kick a supporter of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a rally of Lula da Silva in Bage, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Director and producer Steven Spielberg attends the European Premiere of Ready Player One in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A fisherman sits on a side of a boat in the Lake Azuei on the outskirts of Fond Parisien, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Relatives of late Saul Flores Lares react during a ceremony to honor him and a police officer killed by unknown assailants, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
The statues on Bush House, the former headquarters of the BBC, are seen dressed in glasses, scarves and T-shirts by artist Leo Caillard as part of his The Classical Now show at Bush House and Sommerset House, in London. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A girl looks out of a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A girl waits with her family before crossing the US-Canada border into Canada in Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Master Sgt. Christopher J. Raguso, of Commack, N.Y., from an aircraft at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, U.S. March 18, 2018. According to the U.S. Air Force, Raguso was among seven men who died in a helicopter crash in western Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Matt Davis/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A ninth-grade Valeria Yakusheva attends a physics lesson in school in the remote village of Soino in Smolensk region, Russia. In this school the number of students has steadily decreased from two hundred at the time the school was opened about 40 years ago to six today. Nevertheless the school authorities and teachers are proud of the high level of education given to the few students who are treated individually and carefully here. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
People lie on railway tracks as they block train services during a protest demanding recruitment into the railway services in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Kurdish elderly man walks with a cane at a damaged site in Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
