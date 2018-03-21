Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2018 | 8:02am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 24
Law enforcement personnel investigate an incident that they said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Law enforcement personnel investigate an incident that they said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate an incident that they said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
2 / 24
Immigrant Sheilla Nkwenji, 25, poses for a photo with cardboard cutouts of Barack and Michelle Obama outside a naturalization ceremony after becoming a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Immigrant Sheilla Nkwenji, 25, poses for a photo with cardboard cutouts of Barack and Michelle Obama outside a naturalization ceremony after becoming a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Immigrant Sheilla Nkwenji, 25, poses for a photo with cardboard cutouts of Barack and Michelle Obama outside a naturalization ceremony after becoming a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 24
A boy swims in the polluted water of a canal in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A boy swims in the polluted water of a canal in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A boy swims in the polluted water of a canal in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 24
Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Close
5 / 24
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 24
Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the February mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is embraced while being welcomed to discuss the "#NeverAgain" push to end school shootings at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the February mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is embraced while being welcomed to discuss the "#NeverAgain" push to end school shootings at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the February mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is embraced while being welcomed to discuss the "#NeverAgain" push to end school shootings at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 24
Ringo Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, poses after receiving his Knighthood at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace in London, Britain. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

Ringo Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, poses after receiving his Knighthood at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace in London, Britain. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Ringo Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, poses after receiving his Knighthood at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace in London, Britain. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters
Close
8 / 24
Penguins come ashore in Neko Harbour, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Penguins come ashore in Neko Harbour, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Penguins come ashore in Neko Harbour, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 24
A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 24
A man uses a stick to clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to create space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man uses a stick to clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to create space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A man uses a stick to clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to create space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 24
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 24
Black taxi minivans enter the Finnish government's Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, Finland. The North Korean and South Korean delegations are said to be in Koenigstedt for unofficial talks. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

Black taxi minivans enter the Finnish government's Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, Finland. The North Korean and South Korean delegations are said to be in Koenigstedt for unofficial talks. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Black taxi minivans enter the Finnish government's Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, Finland. The North Korean and South Korean delegations are said to be in Koenigstedt for unofficial talks. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who formerly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the consulting firm that is said to have harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users, speaks at the Frontline Club in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who formerly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the consulting firm that is said to have harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users, speaks at the Frontline Club in London, Britain....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who formerly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the consulting firm that is said to have harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users, speaks at the Frontline Club in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 24
Najin (front) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, graze in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Najin (front) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, graze in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Najin (front) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, graze in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 24
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 24
A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Close
17 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a round table meeting with members of law enforcement about sanctuary cities in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a round table meeting with members of law enforcement about sanctuary cities in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a round table meeting with members of law enforcement about sanctuary cities in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 24
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
19 / 24
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy enters his car as he leaves his house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy enters his car as he leaves his house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy enters his car as he leaves his house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 24
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 24
Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 24
A Palestinian man plants olive seedlings during a protest ahead of the Land Day, near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man plants olive seedlings during a protest ahead of the Land Day, near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
A Palestinian man plants olive seedlings during a protest ahead of the Land Day, near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
23 / 24
Members of the honour guard march during the changing of guards ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Members of the honour guard march during the changing of guards ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Members of the honour guard march during the changing of guards ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 20 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 19 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.

Winter in spring

Winter in spring

Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast