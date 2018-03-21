Editors Choice Pictures
A man carries children's coloured plastic balls on his motorcycle in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Law enforcement personnel investigate an incident that they said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Immigrant Sheilla Nkwenji, 25, poses for a photo with cardboard cutouts of Barack and Michelle Obama outside a naturalization ceremony after becoming a new U.S. citizen in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy swims in the polluted water of a canal in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the February mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is embraced while being welcomed to discuss the "#NeverAgain" push to end school shootings at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in...more
Ringo Starr, whose real name is Richard Starkey, poses after receiving his Knighthood at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham palace in London, Britain. John Stillwell/Pool via Reuters
Penguins come ashore in Neko Harbour, Antarctica. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman who fled eastern Ghouta receives aid from Russian forces at a shelter in Adra, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man uses a stick to clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to create space for new notes ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The sun sets behind Wat Saket Temple, or Golden Mount in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Black taxi minivans enter the Finnish government's Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, Finland. The North Korean and South Korean delegations are said to be in Koenigstedt for unofficial talks. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS
Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower who formerly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the consulting firm that is said to have harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users, speaks at the Frontline Club in London, Britain....more
Najin (front) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, graze in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fireman sprays water at figures of a monument as it burns during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and commemorates Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a round table meeting with members of law enforcement about sanctuary cities in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch with International Space Station (ISS) crew, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy enters his car as he leaves his house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation of YUKIHERO PRO-WRESTLING by designer Yukihiro Teshima from his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Palestinian man plants olive seedlings during a protest ahead of the Land Day, near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of the honour guard march during the changing of guards ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
