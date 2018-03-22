Editors Choice Pictures
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Men bathe in the waters of Puzhal lake on the occasion of World Water Day, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar
Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria. Dozens of people from villages in north-eastern Bulgaria took storks to their houses as a lot of the birds got injured due to freezing...more
Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
A hot air balloon floats above the Pyramid of the Sun during the spring equinox in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern at Mount Eden, Auckland, New Zealand. Simon Watts/for Dept of Internal Affairs/Handout via REUTERS
An East River Ferry boat makes its way under the Brooklyn Bridge during a nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas search for the main suspect in an assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Kaba Bitika Marie, 19 months, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child receives medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo....more
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Workers clear snow during a winter nor'easter storm in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Afghan men mourn at a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted by police and his wife as he arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations by designer Tokuko Maeda from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for her brand TOKUKO 1er VOL during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Black taxi minivans enter the Finnish government's Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, Finland. The North Korean and South Korean delegations are said to be in Koenigstedt for unofficial talks. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is given an eye test by ophthalmologist Ida Boron, during a visit to the Out-Patients Department at the new East Lothian Community Hospital in Haddington, Scotland. Jane Barlow/Pool via Reuters
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre
A combination picture shows a voter casting a ballot at polling station number 216 (L) and approaching a box before casting a ballot at polling station number 217, during Sunday's presidential election in Ust-Djeguta, Russia. The voter, asked by a...more
Protestors call for the resignation of Malta's police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in light of his failure to investigate Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad when anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car...more
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy enters his car as he leaves his house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Photos of the week
Our top news photography this past week.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water during World Water Day on March 22.
Exodus from Ghouta
The Syrian government moves closer to ending rebel resistance in eastern Ghouta as civilians stream out of the besieged enclave.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Blasting into space
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.
Winter in spring
Millions of commuters along the U.S. East Coast face another round of heavy snow, ice and wind gusts.
Daily life in Haiti
Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.
Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.