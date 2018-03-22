Edition:
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the Texas bombing suspect blew himself up on the side of a highway north of Austin in Round Rock, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Men bathe in the waters of Puzhal lake on the occasion of World Water Day, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria. Dozens of people from villages in north-eastern Bulgaria took storks to their houses as a lot of the birds got injured due to freezing temperatures and snowfalls in the area over the last few days. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Kosovo opposition politicians release tear gas in parliament to obstruct a session in Pristina, Kosovo. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A hot air balloon floats above the Pyramid of the Sun during the spring equinox in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern at Mount Eden, Auckland, New Zealand. Simon Watts/for Dept of Internal Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
An East River Ferry boat makes its way under the Brooklyn Bridge during a nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man walks on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man swims as he collects recyclable items in the polluted water of the river Yamuna ahead of World Water Day, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas search for the main suspect in an assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Kaba Bitika Marie, 19 months, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child receives medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Cast member Jeff Goldblum arrives for a screening of 'Isle of Dogs' in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Workers clear snow during a winter nor'easter storm in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Afghan men mourn at a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone (C) is escorted by police and his wife as he arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar . REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Models present creations by designer Tokuko Maeda from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for her brand TOKUKO 1er VOL during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Black taxi minivans enter the Finnish government's Koenigstedt Manor in Vantaa, Finland. The North Korean and South Korean delegations are said to be in Koenigstedt for unofficial talks. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is given an eye test by ophthalmologist Ida Boron, during a visit to the Out-Patients Department at the new East Lothian Community Hospital in Haddington, Scotland. Jane Barlow/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Some of the newly-released Dapchi schoolgirls are pictured in Jumbam village, Yobe State, Nigeria. REUTERS/REUTERS/Ola Lanre

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A combination picture shows a voter casting a ballot at polling station number 216 (L) and approaching a box before casting a ballot at polling station number 217, during Sunday's presidential election in Ust-Djeguta, Russia. The voter, asked by a Reuters reporter why he was voting for a second time, ignored the question and walked away. Pictures taken March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Protestors call for the resignation of Malta's police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in light of his failure to investigate Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad when anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb last October, published stories accusing the bank and Ali Sadr of facilitating corrupt political activities and money laundering, outside police headquarters in Floriana, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy enters his car as he leaves his house in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Sophia, a robot with Saudi Arabian citizenship, interacts during the innovation fair in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
