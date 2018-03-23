Editors Choice Pictures
Syrian Army soldiers stand next to a military tank, at the city limits of Harasta, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
French riot police use water cannons during clashes with masked protesters attending a demonstration during a national day of strike against reforms in Paris, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
A girl looks at the camera during evacuations from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel before their trilateral meeting at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold of the U.S and crewmate Oleg Artemyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
Men bathe in the waters of Puzhal lake on the occasion of World Water Day, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P.Ravikumar
A student is seen as students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a rally with Thurgood Marshall Academy students in advance of Saturday's March for Our Lives event in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protestors light flares as they attend a demonstration during a national day of strike against reforms in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas search for the main suspect in an assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern at Mount Eden, Auckland, New Zealand. Simon Watts/for Dept of Internal Affairs/via REUTERS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang review honour guard at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam. Minh Hoang/Pool via Reuters
State Department workers applaud outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as he walks out the front door of the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman walks past an apartment in the town of Aksu, north-eastern Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) and Vietnam's Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attend the breaking ceremony of the Vietnam Korea Institute of Science and Technology at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham/Pool
Models present creations by designer Tokuko Maeda from her Autumn/Winter 2018 collection for her brand TOKUKO 1er VOL during Fashion Week Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A demonstrator takes images with her mobile phone of a protest against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councilor Marielle Franco, in front of the Casa das Pretas (Black women's House) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Boys play outside a bakery in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Protestors call for the resignation of Malta's police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in light of his failure to investigate Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad when anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car...more
Messages are beamed onto a map at the #LondonUnited memorial at City Hall, marking the anniversaries of the four terror attacks in London in 2017 in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Ukrainian member of parliament Nadiya Savchenko embraces her supporter after being detained on charges of planning a military-style coup, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An aerial view shows a car driving along a forest road after snowfall outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copper Box in the Olympic Park in Stratford, London....more
A boat transporting fishermen arrives with fresh fish to the pier of Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
