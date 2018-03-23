Protestors call for the resignation of Malta's police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in light of his failure to investigate Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad when anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car...more

Protestors call for the resignation of Malta's police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar in light of his failure to investigate Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad when anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb last October, published stories accusing the bank and Ali Sadr of facilitating corrupt political activities and money laundering, outside police headquarters in Floriana, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

