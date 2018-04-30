Editors Choice Pictures
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America climb up the border fence between Mexico and the U.S., as a part of a demonstration prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
President Trump walks on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Michigan. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A baby cries in the arms of an amateur sumo wrestler during a baby crying contest at Sensoji temple in Tokyo, Japan. In the contest two wrestlers each hold a baby while a referee makes faces and loud noises to make them cry. The baby who cries the...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un bids farewell to South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he leaves after a farewell ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. Korea Summit Press...more
Performers dressed as mermaids dive into the 10-metre-deep Ambassador Lagoon inside Atlantis Sanya hotel in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who authorities said was identified by DNA evidence as the serial predator dubbed the Golden State Killer, appears at his arraignment in California Superior court in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
People gather at the rooftop of the Metropolitan Cathedral during a protest march to demand an end to violence in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS /Jose Cabezas
A man and his daughter, members of a migrant caravan from Central America, run between pigeons at the end of their journey through Mexico, prior to preparations for an asylum request in the U.S., in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico....more
A man takes part in a "Bison race" competition with different kind of obstacles in a field near the town of Lahoysk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Fiorentina fan flies on a drone inside the stadium before their match against Napoli. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A woman enjoys a sunbath at the pier on the Adriatic Sea in Brela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The 2nd century Roman amphitheatre is flooded following heavy rain in the historic southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al Faqir
Participants take part in the Annual Sikh Day Parade in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Visitors fight with the wind as the Marine One helicopter with U.S. President Donald Trump departs from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Ethnic Miao people play bamboo lushengs at the Lusheng Festival as a traditional way of praying for a good harvest in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Houthi supporters hold posters of Saleh al-Samad, a senior Houthi official, during a funeral procession held for him and his six body guards, killed by Saudi-led air strikes last week, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A tank, operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, opens fire near the Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A worker sitting on a cart plants vines of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes in a field on the outskirts of the village of Flaibano, located in the Fruili region of Italy. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman reacts as she views the spectacular azaleas and rhodedendron blossoming in Richmond Park in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fire fighter extinguishes fire on a landfill outside Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded Palestinian falls on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A view of bubbles as West Ham United plays Manchester City. REUTERS/David Klein
A yoga enthusiast rest after a class at the Samalayuca dunes, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
