Tue May 1, 2018

Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Firefighters stand by outside a site of building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A duck paddles past a car parked along a flooded street adjacent to the Thames after the river burst its banks following heavy rain in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A sea of flowers decorates Mel Lastman Square where a vigil for van attack victims is held in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
American boy band *NSYNC pose during the unveiling ceremony of their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
People release paper planes, symbol of the Telegram messenger, during a rally in protest against court decision to block the messenger because it violated Russian regulations, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomes General Secretary of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
People look on as they wait for the unveiling ceremony of the star for American boy band *NSYNC on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sleep near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Anti-Brexit protesters are reflected in a puddle as they demonstrate opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A worker checks the heat of an oven while melting iron before pouring it into moulds to produce machine parts at a foundry, ahead of the International Labour Day or May Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
An aerial view shows the Rusal Achinsk Alumina Refinery's Mazulsky limestone mine, near the Siberian town of Achinsk, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
President Trump gestures while addressing a joint news conference with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
FC Barcelona players and fans celebrate during the parade in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg rides on a deer sledge during her visit in Alta, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Alf Ove Hansen/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
People enjoy sunset at a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A child who travels with a caravan of migrants from Central America, reacts near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Dominican Republic's Chancellor Miguel Vargas during a signing ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A man uses his phone as he rides an escalator inside a railway station with Soviet era mosaic, in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
The sun sets over the Okavango Delta, Botswana. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
