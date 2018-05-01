Editors Choice Pictures
Buddhist monks wait to receive alms during the birth anniversary of Buddha, also known as Vesak Day, at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Firefighters stand by outside a site of building collapsed in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A duck paddles past a car parked along a flooded street adjacent to the Thames after the river burst its banks following heavy rain in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sea of flowers decorates Mel Lastman Square where a vigil for van attack victims is held in Toronto. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford. REUTERS/Darren Staples
American boy band *NSYNC pose during the unveiling ceremony of their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People release paper planes, symbol of the Telegram messenger, during a rally in protest against court decision to block the messenger because it violated Russian regulations, in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomes General Secretary of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People look on as they wait for the unveiling ceremony of the star for American boy band *NSYNC on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sleep near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico....more
Anti-Brexit protesters are reflected in a puddle as they demonstrate opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A worker checks the heat of an oven while melting iron before pouring it into moulds to produce machine parts at a foundry, ahead of the International Labour Day or May Day, in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An aerial view shows the Rusal Achinsk Alumina Refinery's Mazulsky limestone mine, near the Siberian town of Achinsk, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
President Trump gestures while addressing a joint news conference with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
FC Barcelona players and fans celebrate during the parade in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg rides on a deer sledge during her visit in Alta, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Alf Ove Hansen/via REUTERS
People enjoy sunset at a lake on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A child who travels with a caravan of migrants from Central America, reacts near the San Ysidro checkpoint after a small group of fellow migrants entered the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in...more
China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi shakes hands with Dominican Republic's Chancellor Miguel Vargas during a signing ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Pool
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man uses his phone as he rides an escalator inside a railway station with Soviet era mosaic, in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The sun sets over the Okavango Delta, Botswana. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
