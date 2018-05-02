Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 2, 2018 | 8:55am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 26
A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 26
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 26
Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 26
Jordan Wolfson's "Colored Sculpture" is contorted into different positions as it is moved around with mechanized chains inside the Tanks at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Jordan Wolfson's "Colored Sculpture" is contorted into different positions as it is moved around with mechanized chains inside the Tanks at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Jordan Wolfson's "Colored Sculpture" is contorted into different positions as it is moved around with mechanized chains inside the Tanks at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 26
More than 7411 guitarists play "Hey Joe" by Jimi Hendrix to beat the Guitar Guinness World Record at the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Cwik via REUTERS

More than 7411 guitarists play "Hey Joe" by Jimi Hendrix to beat the Guitar Guinness World Record at the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Cwik via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
More than 7411 guitarists play "Hey Joe" by Jimi Hendrix to beat the Guitar Guinness World Record at the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Cwik via REUTERS
Close
6 / 26
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf Palm/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf Palm/TT News Agency/via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf Palm/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 26
A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America prays near the San Ysidro checkpoint after the first fellow migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, at improvised shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America prays near the San Ysidro checkpoint after the first fellow migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, at improvised shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America prays near the San Ysidro checkpoint after the first fellow migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, at improvised shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 26
A protester holds a smoke safety flare during the May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A protester holds a smoke safety flare during the May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A protester holds a smoke safety flare during the May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 26
Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 26
The Real Madrid team bus arrives before their Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The Real Madrid team bus arrives before their Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
The Real Madrid team bus arrives before their Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
11 / 26
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 26
A man in a Trump outfit poses in front of a group of Seattle Police officers at Westlake Park on May Day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man in a Trump outfit poses in front of a group of Seattle Police officers at Westlake Park on May Day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A man in a Trump outfit poses in front of a group of Seattle Police officers at Westlake Park on May Day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
13 / 26
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
14 / 26
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al Assad are seen near a bus carrying rebels from Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al Assad are seen near a bus carrying rebels from Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al Assad are seen near a bus carrying rebels from Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 26
Detained Mai-Mai Yakutumba rebels, captured by Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), sit on the ground in Namoya, Maniema Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Detained Mai-Mai Yakutumba rebels, captured by Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), sit on the ground in Namoya, Maniema Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Detained Mai-Mai Yakutumba rebels, captured by Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), sit on the ground in Namoya, Maniema Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
16 / 26
Cho Hyun-min, a former Korean Air senior executive and the younger daughter of the airline's chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at a police station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Cho Hyun-min, a former Korean Air senior executive and the younger daughter of the airline's chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at a police station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Cho Hyun-min, a former Korean Air senior executive and the younger daughter of the airline's chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at a police station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 26
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates celebrate after the Champions League Semi Final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates celebrate after the Champions League Semi Final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates celebrate after the Champions League Semi Final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
18 / 26
Novice monks walk underneath lotus lanterns bearing prayer petitions as they leave after an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Novice monks walk underneath lotus lanterns bearing prayer petitions as they leave after an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Novice monks walk underneath lotus lanterns bearing prayer petitions as they leave after an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 26
President of France Emmanuel Macron, meets Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

President of France Emmanuel Macron, meets Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
President of France Emmanuel Macron, meets Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 26
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 26
A man walks through a tear gas cloud during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man walks through a tear gas cloud during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A man walks through a tear gas cloud during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 26
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
23 / 26
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 26
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
25 / 26
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 01 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 30 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 27 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 27 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day around the world

May Day around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Dozens of Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans slept a third night outside a U.S. port of entry, hoping to join the first 25 companions let across to seek asylum after traveling in a caravan across Mexico that has angered President Donald Trump.

Political standoff in Armenia

Political standoff in Armenia

Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to force the ruling elite to relinquish its grip on power.

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.

Facebook's F8 conference

Facebook's F8 conference

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg announces a dating service, Workplace and more control for users during the annual F8 conference in San Jose, California.

World of Warcraft comes to life

World of Warcraft comes to life

Fans of 'World of Warcraft' bring the computer game into the real world in a Czech Republic forest.

NSync gets a star

NSync gets a star

Boy band 'NSync is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Pictures of the month: Sports

Pictures of the month: Sports

Our top sports photos from the month of April.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast