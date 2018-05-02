Editors Choice Pictures
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A car burns outside a Renault automobile garage during clashes at the May Day labour union march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Internet celebrity dog @jiffpom is wheeled on stage during a presentation at Facebook's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jordan Wolfson's "Colored Sculpture" is contorted into different positions as it is moved around with mechanized chains inside the Tanks at the Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
More than 7411 guitarists play "Hey Joe" by Jimi Hendrix to beat the Guitar Guinness World Record at the Market Square in Wroclaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Cwik via REUTERS
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf Palm/TT News Agency/via...more
A member of a caravan of migrants from Central America prays near the San Ysidro checkpoint after the first fellow migrants entered U.S. territory to seek asylum on Monday, at improvised shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A protester holds a smoke safety flare during the May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The Real Madrid team bus arrives before their Champions League semi final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man in a Trump outfit poses in front of a group of Seattle Police officers at Westlake Park on May Day in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man dressed as a character from the computer game "World of Warcraft" stands on a field near the town of Kamyk nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al Assad are seen near a bus carrying rebels from Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. SANA/via REUTERS
Detained Mai-Mai Yakutumba rebels, captured by Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), sit on the ground in Namoya, Maniema Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Cho Hyun-min, a former Korean Air senior executive and the younger daughter of the airline's chairman Cho Yang-ho, arrives at a police station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates celebrate after the Champions League Semi Final against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Novice monks walk underneath lotus lanterns bearing prayer petitions as they leave after an event to celebrate the upcoming Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha, at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
President of France Emmanuel Macron, meets Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks through a tear gas cloud during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
