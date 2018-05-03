Edition:
A firefighter works to extinguish the fire as it burns through a pile of old tires at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Palestinians with their faces painted like characters from the movie Avatar take part in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
The site of a military plane crash is seen in Savannah, Georgia. JAMES LAVINE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holding a cardboard cut-out and a painting depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in La Guaira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
A British Airways passenger plane flies in front of the moon above London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
A firefighter looks at a church and a building that caught fire and collapsed in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A woman walks past servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic (DNR), who take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
A security personnel inspects the site of a suicide attack on the electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the National Teacher of the Year award to Mandy Manning accompanied by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Roma fans inside the stadium before their match against Liverpool. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A farmer, also known as a jimador clears the area surrounding blue agave before it is harvested in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A farmer shows his newborn pet guinea pigs in Santo Domingo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A man is attacked by kangaroos after feeding them near Morisset Park, Australia. Kroosn Shuttle Service Pty Ltd/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
The sun is seen rising over skyscrapers in the City of London financial district in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
Maria (second name withheld), holds a picture of a prisoner held for collaboration with armed Basque separatists ETA, during a protest in favor of prisoners in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A man evacuates his horse from the area as the fire burns through a pile of old tyres at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
A girl from a homeless family, that was living in the building that caught on fire, sits on her mattress donated by well-wishers in front of a church at Largo do Paissandu Square in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
