Editors Choice Pictures
A firefighter works to extinguish the fire as it burns through a pile of old tires at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Palestinians with their faces painted like characters from the movie Avatar take part in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The site of a military plane crash is seen in Savannah, Georgia. JAMES LAVINE/via REUTERS
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holding a cardboard cut-out and a painting depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in La Guaira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A British Airways passenger plane flies in front of the moon above London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A firefighter looks at a church and a building that caught fire and collapsed in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman walks past servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic (DNR), who take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A security personnel inspects the site of a suicide attack on the electoral commission in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
U.S. President Donald Trump presents the National Teacher of the Year award to Mandy Manning accompanied by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Roma fans inside the stadium before their match against Liverpool. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman affected by tear gas is assisted during a May Day protest against austerity measures, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A farmer, also known as a jimador clears the area surrounding blue agave before it is harvested in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A farmer shows his newborn pet guinea pigs in Santo Domingo, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man is attacked by kangaroos after feeding them near Morisset Park, Australia. Kroosn Shuttle Service Pty Ltd/via REUTERS
Hotel guest Lin Hongyu swims with his three-year-old daughter in a pool at Atlantis Sanya resort in Sanya, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The sun is seen rising over skyscrapers in the City of London financial district in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Maria (second name withheld), holds a picture of a prisoner held for collaboration with armed Basque separatists ETA, during a protest in favor of prisoners in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man evacuates his horse from the area as the fire burns through a pile of old tyres at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A girl from a homeless family, that was living in the building that caught on fire, sits on her mattress donated by well-wishers in front of a church at Largo do Paissandu Square in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.
Royal wedding ceremonies
A look at past royal weddings in Britain and beyond ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens of Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans slept a third night outside a U.S. port of entry, hoping to join the first 28 companions let across to seek asylum after traveling in a caravan across Mexico that has angered President Donald Trump.
Political standoff in Armenia
Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to force the ruling elite to relinquish its grip on power.
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
May Day around the world
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Unrest in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo
Congolese soldiers search for Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels, one of several rebel factions seeking to oust President Joseph Kabila from power in an 11-month-long insurrection in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Facebook's F8 conference
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg announces a dating service, Workplace and more control for users during the annual F8 conference in San Jose, California.
World of Warcraft comes to life
Fans of 'World of Warcraft' bring the computer game into the real world in a Czech Republic forest.