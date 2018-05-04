Edition:
The sun is seen rising over skyscrapers in the City of London financial district in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
1 / 24
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from the Myanmar military helicopters that carried the U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
2 / 24
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, Kellye Sims flips her hair up as she basks in the sun, at the National Mall, during a record-setting heat wave in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
3 / 24
Syrian refugees who crossed the Evros river, the natural border between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception centre, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
4 / 24
Fans set off flares before the match between RB Salzburg and Olympique de Marseille. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
5 / 24
Palestinians with their faces painted like characters from the movie Avatar take part in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
6 / 24
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, with St. Basil's Cathedral and a bird seen in the foreground, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
7 / 24
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Anas Abu Aser, who died of wounds he sustained during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
8 / 24
A peacock displays his plumage as part of a courtship ritual to attract a mate, at a park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
9 / 24
A woman walks past servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic (DNR), who take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
10 / 24
Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted, on Hawaii's Big Island. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
11 / 24
Relatives mourn as they watch the body of Umar Kumhar, a civilian who according to local media was killed during clashes with Indian security forces near the site of a gun battle, during his funeral at Pinjora village in Kashmir's Shopian district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
12 / 24
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
13 / 24
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holding a cardboard cut-out and a painting depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in La Guaira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
14 / 24
Venezuelan refugee Gabriela Martinez, who worked as a telecommunications engineer, relaxes in a hammock near a bus station in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
15 / 24
A British Airways passenger plane flies in front of the moon above London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
16 / 24
A police officer tries to extinguish a fire set by demonstrators during a protest against the death of alleged drug dealers during an operation against drug gangs in Cidade de Deus slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
17 / 24
A labourer unloads watermelons from a truck at vegetable and fruit market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
18 / 24
A baby traveling with a caravan of migrants from Central America sleeps under a plastic tarp at a camp near the San Ysidro checkpoint as he expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
19 / 24
A young female elephant, injured after being caught in a snare trap, receives treatment from a team of government and university veterinarians at the Saree Elephant Training Center in Saree, Aceh province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
20 / 24
A participant sprays water on an honor guard before the ceremony of laying flowers at a World War Two memorial in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
21 / 24
A person dressed as the Chewbacca character stands on a sidewalk as bicycle commuters pass by on 6th Avenue during a promotion for the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
22 / 24
Arsenal's David Ospina in action against Atletico Madrid. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, May 03, 2018
23 / 24
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire of a building that caught fire and collapsed in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
24 / 24
