Editors Choice Pictures
The sun is seen rising over skyscrapers in the City of London financial district in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An aerial view shows burned down villages once inhabited by the Rohingya seen from the Myanmar military helicopters that carried the U.N. envoys to northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, Kellye Sims flips her hair up as she basks in the sun, at the National Mall, during a record-setting heat wave in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Syrian refugees who crossed the Evros river, the natural border between Greece and Turkey, board a police truck transferring them to a first reception centre, near the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fans set off flares before the match between RB Salzburg and Olympique de Marseille. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Palestinians with their faces painted like characters from the movie Avatar take part in a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, with St. Basil's Cathedral and a bird seen in...more
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Anas Abu Aser, who died of wounds he sustained during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A peacock displays his plumage as part of a courtship ritual to attract a mate, at a park in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman walks past servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic (DNR), who take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted, on Hawaii's Big Island. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS
Relatives mourn as they watch the body of Umar Kumhar, a civilian who according to local media was killed during clashes with Indian security forces near the site of a gun battle, during his funeral at Pinjora village in Kashmir's Shopian district....more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews look at a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in the city of Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holding a cardboard cut-out and a painting depicting Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez attend a campaign rally in La Guaira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan refugee Gabriela Martinez, who worked as a telecommunications engineer, relaxes in a hammock near a bus station in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A British Airways passenger plane flies in front of the moon above London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer tries to extinguish a fire set by demonstrators during a protest against the death of alleged drug dealers during an operation against drug gangs in Cidade de Deus slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A labourer unloads watermelons from a truck at vegetable and fruit market in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A baby traveling with a caravan of migrants from Central America sleeps under a plastic tarp at a camp near the San Ysidro checkpoint as he expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A young female elephant, injured after being caught in a snare trap, receives treatment from a team of government and university veterinarians at the Saree Elephant Training Center in Saree, Aceh province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa/ via REUTERS
A participant sprays water on an honor guard before the ceremony of laying flowers at a World War Two memorial in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A person dressed as the Chewbacca character stands on a sidewalk as bicycle commuters pass by on 6th Avenue during a promotion for the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Arsenal's David Ospina in action against Atletico Madrid. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire of a building that caught fire and collapsed in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
