Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Policemen detain an opposition supporter during a protest ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Britain's Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London. Catherine,...more
Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying a airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans after the match against Burnley. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs details.
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action against China's Shuai Peng during their round of 64 match at the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against FC Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman who identified herself as Pretana Morgan, the mother of shooting victim, named by local media as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, is comforted as she visits the scene where her son died on Saturday, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with Neocatechumenal Way movement in Tor Vergata, on the outskirts of Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A relative of a Palestinian who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border reacts at a hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of a search team stands with a metal detector near the excavation site where the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War Two were found, near the village of Didymkin in Stavropol region, Russia. In a week of searching, the group...more
Two Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual "Battle of the Queens", a traditional Swiss cow-fighting competition where cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership, in Aproz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis...more
Women practice slacklining on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
David Haye after being knocked down against Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
People ride on a swing carousel as part of the traditional celebration of Saint George's Day in Strumica, eastern Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Maria Vasilevich (C) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the Miss Belarus 2018 beauty contest in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A member of the Attorney General's Office (PGJ) is seen at the area where marijuana, packets of cocaine and other drugs seized during the current administration, are being incinerated, at a camp of the Mexican Army's 37A infantry battalion in San...more
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead during the Women's FA Cup Final. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at a National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a motions hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A participant in the Tweed Run cycle ride pulls away from an ice cream van in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
