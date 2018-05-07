Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 7, 2018 | 8:10am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
1 / 24
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS

Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 24
Policemen detain an opposition supporter during a protest ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Policemen detain an opposition supporter during a protest ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Policemen detain an opposition supporter during a protest ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
4 / 24
Britain's Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/via REUTERS

Britain's Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London. Catherine,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Britain's Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying a airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying a airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying a airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 24
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans after the match against Burnley. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs details.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans after the match against Burnley. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs details.

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger waves to the fans after the match against Burnley. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs details.
Close
7 / 24
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action against China's Shuai Peng during their round of 64 match at the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action against China's Shuai Peng during their round of 64 match at the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action against China's Shuai Peng during their round of 64 match at the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 24
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A Mexican wearing a period costume fires a homemade shotgun during a re-enactment of the battle of Puebla, along the streets in the Penon de los Banos neighbourhood of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 24
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against FC Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against FC Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against FC Barcelona. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 24
A woman who identified herself as Pretana Morgan, the mother of shooting victim, named by local media as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, is comforted as she visits the scene where her son died on Saturday, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A woman who identified herself as Pretana Morgan, the mother of shooting victim, named by local media as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, is comforted as she visits the scene where her son died on Saturday, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A woman who identified herself as Pretana Morgan, the mother of shooting victim, named by local media as Rhyhiem Ainsworth Barton, is comforted as she visits the scene where her son died on Saturday, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with Neocatechumenal Way movement in Tor Vergata, on the outskirts of Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with Neocatechumenal Way movement in Tor Vergata, on the outskirts of Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Pope Francis gestures during a meeting with Neocatechumenal Way movement in Tor Vergata, on the outskirts of Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
12 / 24
A relative of a Palestinian who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border reacts at a hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A relative of a Palestinian who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border reacts at a hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A relative of a Palestinian who was killed at the Israel-Gaza border reacts at a hospital, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
13 / 24
A member of a search team stands with a metal detector near the excavation site where the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War Two were found, near the village of Didymkin in Stavropol region, Russia. In a week of searching, the group formed by military, members of military-patriotic camps and volunteers, found remains of 12 soldiers. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A member of a search team stands with a metal detector near the excavation site where the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War Two were found, near the village of Didymkin in Stavropol region, Russia. In a week of searching, the group...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A member of a search team stands with a metal detector near the excavation site where the remains of Red Army soldiers killed in World War Two were found, near the village of Didymkin in Stavropol region, Russia. In a week of searching, the group formed by military, members of military-patriotic camps and volunteers, found remains of 12 soldiers. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
14 / 24
Two Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual "Battle of the Queens", a traditional Swiss cow-fighting competition where cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership, in Aproz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Two Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual "Battle of the Queens", a traditional Swiss cow-fighting competition where cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership, in Aproz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Two Herens cows lock horns during the qualification round of the annual "Battle of the Queens", a traditional Swiss cow-fighting competition where cows test their strength and fight for the herd's leadership, in Aproz, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 24
Women practice slacklining on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women practice slacklining on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Women practice slacklining on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 24
David Haye after being knocked down against Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

David Haye after being knocked down against Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
David Haye after being knocked down against Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
17 / 24
People ride on a swing carousel as part of the traditional celebration of Saint George's Day in Strumica, eastern Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

People ride on a swing carousel as part of the traditional celebration of Saint George's Day in Strumica, eastern Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
People ride on a swing carousel as part of the traditional celebration of Saint George's Day in Strumica, eastern Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
18 / 24
Maria Vasilevich (C) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the Miss Belarus 2018 beauty contest in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Maria Vasilevich (C) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the Miss Belarus 2018 beauty contest in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Maria Vasilevich (C) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the Miss Belarus 2018 beauty contest in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
19 / 24
A member of the Attorney General's Office (PGJ) is seen at the area where marijuana, packets of cocaine and other drugs seized during the current administration, are being incinerated, at a camp of the Mexican Army's 37A infantry battalion in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A member of the Attorney General's Office (PGJ) is seen at the area where marijuana, packets of cocaine and other drugs seized during the current administration, are being incinerated, at a camp of the Mexican Army's 37A infantry battalion in San...more

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A member of the Attorney General's Office (PGJ) is seen at the area where marijuana, packets of cocaine and other drugs seized during the current administration, are being incinerated, at a camp of the Mexican Army's 37A infantry battalion in San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 24
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead during the Women's FA Cup Final. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead during the Women's FA Cup Final. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead during the Women's FA Cup Final. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Close
21 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at a National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at a National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at a National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 24
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a motions hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a motions hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a motions hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 24
A participant in the Tweed Run cycle ride pulls away from an ice cream van in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A participant in the Tweed Run cycle ride pulls away from an ice cream van in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A participant in the Tweed Run cycle ride pulls away from an ice cream van in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 04 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 04 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 03 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 02 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Buffett's Berkshire bash

Buffett's Berkshire bash

Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that CEO Warren Buffett calls "Woodstock for Capitalists".

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their newborn baby brother Prince Louis.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes as eruptions linked to the Kilauea volcano increase.

Royal wedding dresses

Royal wedding dresses

What the bride wore at past royal weddings.

Week in sport

Week in sport

Our top sports photography this past week.

NRA convention in Dallas

NRA convention in Dallas

The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass shootings.

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the fifth of May, commemorates the Mexican army's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.

Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast