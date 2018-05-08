Editors Choice Pictures
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kilauea Volcano's summit lava lake shows a significant drop of roughly 220 metres below the crater rim in this wide angle camera view showing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
U.S. Navy sailors perform checks on an F/A-18 fighter jet as another F/A-18 prepares to land on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A pedestrian walks during a heavy snowfall in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
President Trump kisses first lady Melania at the launch of her "Be Best" initiative in the Rose Garden at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer and schoolchildren take part in an anti-terrorism drill at a primary school in Huaibei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of a part of the presidential compound after it was hit by air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ngo Chien Thuat, a traditional health worker, bends a metal pole by pressing it into his eye as he performs during a showcase of the traditional Thien Mon Dao kung fu at Du Xa Thuong village in Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna, Hawaii. WXCHASING via REUTERS
A woman looks out of a window as she travels in a bus on a street of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS
Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes photographs of a wreckage of trucks carrying signs after the vehicles were, according to local media, set ablazed by an angry mob when political workers belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Imran Khan's Pakistan...more
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, paints a perfumed duck-shaped bar of soap during his visit to the Parfumerie Fragonard laboratory plant in Eze, near Nice, France. Boris Horvat/Pool via Reuters
Syrian refugees from Afrin who crossed the Evros river, the natural border between Greece and Turkey, walk on the road at the village of Nea Vyssa, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Residents of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, who were evacuated from their homes due to eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, pick up supplies at a community donation center in Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Participants gather for the annual May bank holiday "Jack In The Green" parade and festival in Hastings, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates with the trophy on the open top bus during the parade to mark their return to the Premier League. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
A man walks with flowers during an event to commemorate the victims of Nazism in World War II, at the memorial in Salaspils, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Worshippers and mourners attend the Requiem Mass for Father Albert Toungoumale-Baba, a Roman Catholic priest killed last week at the Notre Dame of Fatima Church in Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter walks next to a burned bus in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks next to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
