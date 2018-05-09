Edition:
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement after signing it in the Diplomatic Room at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement after signing it in the Diplomatic Room at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man who illegally crossed the Mexico-U.S. border evades a U.S. Border Patrol agent near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A man who illegally crossed the Mexico-U.S. border evades a U.S. Border Patrol agent near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Jury member Khadja Nin during a news conference at Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Jury member Khadja Nin during a news conference at Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An Indian police officer fires a tear gas shell towards demonstrators, during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
An Indian police officer fires a tear gas shell towards demonstrators, during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday passes against Golden State Warriors forward David West and guard Shaun Livingston during game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday passes against Golden State Warriors forward David West and guard Shaun Livingston during game five of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping, in Dalian, China. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with China's President Xi Jinping, in Dalian, China. KCNA/via REUTERS
Fireworks explode over the statue Motherland Calls, a World War Two memorial located on the top of Mamayev Kurgan hill, during a light and laser show dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Fireworks explode over the statue Motherland Calls, a World War Two memorial located on the top of Mamayev Kurgan hill, during a light and laser show dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Estonia�s Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza" during the Semi-Final 1 for Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Estonia�s Elina Nechayeva performs "La Forza" during the Semi-Final 1 for Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Julianne Moore is seen on the red carpet during an interview before the opening of the 71st Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Julianne Moore is seen on the red carpet during an interview before the opening of the 71st Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The sun is seen through the giant Ferris wheel at Place de la Concorde at sunset in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
The sun is seen through the giant Ferris wheel at Place de la Concorde at sunset in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Veterans sing inside the retro train named Pobeda (Victory) during the Victory Day celebrations in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Veterans sing inside the retro train named Pobeda (Victory) during the Victory Day celebrations in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A woman carrying her belongings walks past partially damaged houses after Monday's strong winds and dust storm, in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A woman carrying her belongings walks past partially damaged houses after Monday's strong winds and dust storm, in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man walks with flowers during an event to commemorate the victims of Nazism in World War II, at the memorial in Salaspils, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A man walks with flowers during an event to commemorate the victims of Nazism in World War II, at the memorial in Salaspils, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Poonsri Seangnual, 63, who studies at the School for the Elderly in Chiang Rak Noi subdistrict, leaves her house wearing her school uniform, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. "I really like going to school. I gained knowledge and it's really fun. I have a lot of friends, know a lot more people," said Seangnual. "I feel lonely whenever I don't go to school, I want to go back and meet my friends. I miss the classroom." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Poonsri Seangnual, 63, who studies at the School for the Elderly in Chiang Rak Noi subdistrict, leaves her house wearing her school uniform, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. "I really like going to school. I gained knowledge and it's really fun. I have a lot of friends, know a lot more people," said Seangnual. "I feel lonely whenever I don't go to school, I want to go back and meet my friends. I miss the classroom." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Forensic investigators examine the remains of a victim from a collapsed building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Forensic investigators examine the remains of a victim from a collapsed building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Lava is seen from a fissure appearing behind a resident's backyard in Puna, Hawaii. KEITH BROCK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava is seen from a fissure appearing behind a resident's backyard in Puna, Hawaii. KEITH BROCK/via REUTERS
General view as a member of staff walks on a rain cover during the first round of the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
General view as a member of staff walks on a rain cover during the first round of the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Iraqi student walks past a school wall covered with drawings showing how Islamic State militants executed their prisoners in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
An Iraqi student walks past a school wall covered with drawings showing how Islamic State militants executed their prisoners in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A horse drawn carriage is driven down the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A horse drawn carriage is driven down the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope), holds up an ink-stained finger as he votes during the general election in Alor Setar, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope), holds up an ink-stained finger as he votes during the general election in Alor Setar, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
A model holds The Farnese Blue, an unknown historic blue diamond to be sold for first time in 300 years, during a preview of Sotheby's auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A model holds The Farnese Blue, an unknown historic blue diamond to be sold for first time in 300 years, during a preview of Sotheby's auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
