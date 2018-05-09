Poonsri Seangnual, 63, who studies at the School for the Elderly in Chiang Rak Noi subdistrict, leaves her house wearing her school uniform, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. "I really like going to school. I gained knowledge and it's really fun. I have a lot...more

Poonsri Seangnual, 63, who studies at the School for the Elderly in Chiang Rak Noi subdistrict, leaves her house wearing her school uniform, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. "I really like going to school. I gained knowledge and it's really fun. I have a lot of friends, know a lot more people," said Seangnual. "I feel lonely whenever I don't go to school, I want to go back and meet my friends. I miss the classroom." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

