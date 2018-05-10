Editors Choice Pictures
An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A woman hangs clothes to dry in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Pope Francis arrives for his pastoral visit in Nomadelfia, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Deposits are seen on a road in Puna, Hawaii. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's King Felipe and former winners of the Charlemagne Prize sing during a ceremony where French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) was awarded with the prize in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A girl and woman gesture to make a promise over a cement block symbolising a border line as they mimic a handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the summit in late April, at the replica of the truce...more
Waxwork models of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen on display at Madame Tussauds in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel testifies at her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Washington Nationals first baseman Matt Adams breaks his bat lining out in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Zucca, a labrador retriever therapy dog, accompanies a child during a children dentist's session in a public hospital as part of a program to calm fears of children in the dentist chair in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
U.S. Navy catapult officers, known as "shooters", use hand signals before the take off of an F/A-18 fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scuffle with police during a protest against U.S. retailer Walmart�s majority stake buy in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, in New...more
Balinese artists dressed in decorative costumes take part in the Maritime Festival at Pandawa Beach on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
David Goodall, 104, reacts during a news conference a day before he intends to take his own life in assisted suicide, in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An ash column rises from the Overlook crater at the summit of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Sister Kate and Sister Claire pose on the beach to promote the documentary film "Breaking Habits" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A security guard sits in the shade to shield himself from rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A model holds The Farnese Blue, an unknown historic blue diamond to be sold for first time in 300 years, during a preview of Sotheby's auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Cast member Penelope Cruz during a photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in...more
