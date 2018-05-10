Edition:
An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Head model maker Paula Laughton poses with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A woman hangs clothes to dry in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Pope Francis arrives for his pastoral visit in Nomadelfia, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Deposits are seen on a road in Puna, Hawaii. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's King Felipe and former winners of the Charlemagne Prize sing during a ceremony where French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) was awarded with the prize in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A girl and woman gesture to make a promise over a cement block symbolising a border line as they mimic a handshake between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the summit in late April, at the replica of the truce village of Panmunjom at a movie studio in Namyangju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kwak Sung-Kyung

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Waxwork models of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen on display at Madame Tussauds in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel testifies at her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Washington Nationals first baseman Matt Adams breaks his bat lining out in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Zucca, a labrador retriever therapy dog, accompanies a child during a children dentist's session in a public hospital as part of a program to calm fears of children in the dentist chair in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
U.S. Navy catapult officers, known as "shooters", use hand signals before the take off of an F/A-18 fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scuffle with police during a protest against U.S. retailer Walmart�s majority stake buy in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Balinese artists dressed in decorative costumes take part in the Maritime Festival at Pandawa Beach on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
David Goodall, 104, reacts during a news conference a day before he intends to take his own life in assisted suicide, in Basel, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
An ash column rises from the Overlook crater at the summit of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Sister Kate and Sister Claire pose on the beach to promote the documentary film "Breaking Habits" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A security guard sits in the shade to shield himself from rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A model holds The Farnese Blue, an unknown historic blue diamond to be sold for first time in 300 years, during a preview of Sotheby's auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A demonstrator holds a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Cast member Penelope Cruz during a photocall for the film "Everybody Knows" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Russian army MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
