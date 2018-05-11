Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 11, 2018 | 8:01am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Suspected smugglers load men, women and children into a raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande just before illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Suspected smugglers load men, women and children into a raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande just before illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Suspected smugglers load men, women and children into a raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande just before illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
1 / 24
A view of Mount Merapi following a phreatic eruption as seen from Donoharjo village, near Yogyakarta, on the island of Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

A view of Mount Merapi following a phreatic eruption as seen from Donoharjo village, near Yogyakarta, on the island of Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A view of Mount Merapi following a phreatic eruption as seen from Donoharjo village, near Yogyakarta, on the island of Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Close
2 / 24
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to appear for a rally at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to appear for a rally at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to appear for a rally at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 24
Cate Blanchett, Jury�President�of the 71st�Cannes�Film Festival, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Cate Blanchett, Jury�President�of the 71st�Cannes�Film Festival, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Cate Blanchett, Jury�President�of the 71st�Cannes�Film Festival, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 24
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/David Klein

West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
5 / 24
A Palestinian who lost his leg in recent protests walks near the Israel-Gaza border during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian who lost his leg in recent protests walks near the Israel-Gaza border during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A Palestinian who lost his leg in recent protests walks near the Israel-Gaza border during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 24
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (inside the car) leaves from Club Deportivo Palestino soccer club after meeting in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (inside the car) leaves from Club Deportivo Palestino soccer club after meeting in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (inside the car) leaves from Club Deportivo Palestino soccer club after meeting in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 24
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 24
A girl holds a flower for her missing father during a search for mass graves at a cemetery in the town of Ahuihuiyuco, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A girl holds a flower for her missing father during a search for mass graves at a cemetery in the town of Ahuihuiyuco, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A girl holds a flower for her missing father during a search for mass graves at a cemetery in the town of Ahuihuiyuco, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 24
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 24
Pope Francis arrives for his pastoral visit in Nomadelfia, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis arrives for his pastoral visit in Nomadelfia, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Pope Francis arrives for his pastoral visit in Nomadelfia, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
11 / 24
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 24
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's King Felipe and former winners of the Charlemagne Prize sing during a ceremony where French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) was awarded with the prize in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's King Felipe and former winners of the Charlemagne Prize sing during a ceremony where French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) was awarded with the prize in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's King Felipe and former winners of the Charlemagne Prize sing during a ceremony where French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) was awarded with the prize in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 24
Head model maker, Paula Laughton poses for a photograph with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Head model maker, Paula Laughton poses for a photograph with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Head model maker, Paula Laughton poses for a photograph with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
14 / 24
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 24
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
16 / 24
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Close
17 / 24
The character of Chewbacca poses at the premiere for the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The character of Chewbacca poses at the premiere for the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
The character of Chewbacca poses at the premiere for the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 24
A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Close
19 / 24
Wounded soldiers who were deployed in Marawi attend a yoga laughter session at a military-run hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Wounded soldiers who were deployed in Marawi attend a yoga laughter session at a military-run hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Wounded soldiers who were deployed in Marawi attend a yoga laughter session at a military-run hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
20 / 24
A worker drags a water cannon as he cleans the premises of Janaki Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to goddess Sita, where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Friday, in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A worker drags a water cannon as he cleans the premises of Janaki Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to goddess Sita, where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Friday, in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A worker drags a water cannon as he cleans the premises of Janaki Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to goddess Sita, where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Friday, in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
21 / 24
Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scuffle with police during a protest against U.S. retailer Walmart�s majority stake buy in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scuffle with police during a protest against U.S. retailer Walmart�s majority stake buy in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, in New...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scuffle with police during a protest against U.S. retailer Walmart�s majority stake buy in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 24
A disabled man paddles his tricycle as he moves past a row of parked hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A disabled man paddles his tricycle as he moves past a row of parked hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
A disabled man paddles his tricycle as he moves past a row of parked hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
23 / 24
An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 10 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 09 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 08 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Demonstrations are held before May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or catastrophe, to mark the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Highlights from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The race for Venezuela's presidency

The race for Venezuela's presidency

Venezuela's presidential candidates hit the campaign trail amid rising hunger, crime, economic crisis and an election boycott by the mainstream opposition.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel attacks Iranian targets in Syria

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.

'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya

'Sea of water' after dam bursts in Kenya

A dam on a commercial flower farm in Kenya's Rift Valley bursts after weeks of torrential rain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast