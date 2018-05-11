Editors Choice Pictures
Suspected smugglers load men, women and children into a raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande just before illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A view of Mount Merapi following a phreatic eruption as seen from Donoharjo village, near Yogyakarta, on the island of Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wait for him to appear for a rally at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cate Blanchett, Jury�President�of the 71st�Cannes�Film Festival, poses. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/David Klein
A Palestinian who lost his leg in recent protests walks near the Israel-Gaza border during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (inside the car) leaves from Club Deportivo Palestino soccer club after meeting in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A girl holds a flower for her missing father during a search for mass graves at a cemetery in the town of Ahuihuiyuco, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A child walks in his house, which was partly destroyed by flooding water after a dam burst, in Solio town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Pope Francis arrives for his pastoral visit in Nomadelfia, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
One of the Americans formerly held hostage in North Korea gestures next to U.S.President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spain's King Felipe and former winners of the Charlemagne Prize sing during a ceremony where French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) was awarded with the prize in Aachen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Head model maker, Paula Laughton poses for a photograph with a LEGO Windsor Castle replete with royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
The character of Chewbacca poses at the premiere for the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A female security member shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station two days before polls open to the public in a parliamentary election in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Wounded soldiers who were deployed in Marawi attend a yoga laughter session at a military-run hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
A worker drags a water cannon as he cleans the premises of Janaki Mandir, a Hindu temple dedicated to goddess Sita, where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on Friday, in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Activists from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), scuffle with police during a protest against U.S. retailer Walmart�s majority stake buy in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, in New...more
A disabled man paddles his tricycle as he moves past a row of parked hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
