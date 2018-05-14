Marcelino Pizarro greets his daughter, Denisse, and for the first time granddaughter Aitana, as his daughter, Fatima Paola, holds her baby brother, Matias, during a greeting for family members from both sides of the border during the "Hugs not Walls"...more

Marcelino Pizarro greets his daughter, Denisse, and for the first time granddaughter Aitana, as his daughter, Fatima Paola, holds her baby brother, Matias, during a greeting for family members from both sides of the border during the "Hugs not Walls" event on the border of Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close