Editors Choice Pictures
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi falls in a water jump during the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Diamond League in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Iraqi supporters of Sairun list celebrate after results of Iraq's parliamentary election were announced in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A PAOK Salonika fan on a rail reacts to smoke before their Greek Cup Final match against AEK Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the police bomb squad unit examines the site of an explosion outside the Immaculate Santa Maria Catholic Church, in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via REUTERS
Participants rest after finishing a vertical marathon, which was held in the 123-floor Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kwak Sung-Kyung
A child looks on, as volunteers of Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party, give food plates to women and children as part of the Mothers day celebration, during a campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela....more
Israel's Netta reacts as she wins the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena hall in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A man looks at the road leading to the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People hold candles at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund�s 30th annual candlelight vigil in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during the UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Volcanic gases rise from the ground in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lertviroj Kowattana, permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (C), dressed in a traditional costume, throws rice grains during the annual royal ploughing ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit...more
A health worker is sprayed with chlorine after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital, which received a new suspected Ebola case, in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'Kengo
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with a trophy after winning the final against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the Madrid Open. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Marcelino Pizarro greets his daughter, Denisse, and for the first time granddaughter Aitana, as his daughter, Fatima Paola, holds her baby brother, Matias, during a greeting for family members from both sides of the border during the "Hugs not Walls"...more
Paul Chelimo of the U.S. goes down during the men's 5000m at the Diamond League in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arrives at his hotel with his children in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Palestinian man throws leaflets dropped by the Israeli military during a protest against the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on to the pitch as riot police line up during their Bundesliga match. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
A woman attends a rally against gender violence in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
