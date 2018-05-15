Edition:
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Lava erupts from a fissure on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Kristen Stewart, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury, arrives. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Workers inspect a Sichuan Airlines aircraft that made an emergency landing after a windshield on the cockpit broke off, at an airport in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire as others take cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, look at a tiger at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A view of Jupiter's moon Europa created from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute/via REUTERS

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claps his hands during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man takes a selfie during a march in support of university students who are protesting against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Jolon Clinton, 15, (L), and her sister, Halcy, 17, take photos of a fissure near their home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A view of the Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano from the International Space Station. Andrew J. Feustel/NASA/via REUTERS

A labourer pushes a basket with livestock on a wheel barrow along a road in Ojota district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated as others take cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

