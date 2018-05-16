Editors Choice Pictures
Smoke and lava erupt from a fissure near a home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
An electricity department worker rests next to uprooted trees after Tuesday night's dust storm in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim leaves a hospital where he is receiving treatment, ahead of an audience with Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Children play with soap bubbles created by a street performer at Rizal park in Luneta, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Cast member Chewbacca poses with photographers at the photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A student at Meghan Markle's former Los Angeles high school wears British and American flags she takes part in a 'Here's to Meghan!' celebration ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, as they celebrate at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles,...more
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Zamalek players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Egyptian Cup in Alexandria. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adrianna Valoy, the mother of slain New York City police Detective Miosotis Familia, hugs President Trump as he speaks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard above the Croisette and the Mediterranean sea at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Model present creations by Emilia Wickstead for Matchesfashion.com during the Australian Fashion Week at Wylie's Baths in Coogee, East Sydney. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Linda Dee Souza, 72, of Kalapana-Seaview, kisses one of her parrots at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A demonstrator with the phrase "Patria Libre o Morir" written on his body takes part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A worker cleans a Lionel Messi figure at a small factory in the outskirts of Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kanwariyas, or devotees, carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges River, to offer it to Lord Shiva for the betterment of their families and society, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained at a recent protest called under the slogan "Putin is not our tsar", uses a smartphone as he attends a court hearing in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
The mother of an injured Palestinian sits next to him as he lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Security personnel uses a monocular while Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers his speech to supporters during a campaign rally in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The son of one of the Egyptian Christians who were beheaded in Libya by Islamic State in 2015, touches his father's picture at a church in al-Our village south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Palestinians protest on Nakba Day
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven from their homes in violence culminating in war between the newly created Jewish state and its Arab neighbors in 1948.
Drones and kites fly over Gaza protests
Israeli soldiers use drones to down flaming kites that Palestinian protesters are flying over the border in a bid to torch bushes and distract snipers.
Hawaii residents displaced by erupting volcano
Thousands of residents have evacuated their homes in the southeastern area of Hawaii's Big Island, as Kilauea's eruptions destroy homes and block key access routes.
Lagoon dries up in Chile
The Aculeo Lagoon, once a source of water for livestock and a thriving water sport destination, has dried up for the first time in 2,000 years.
Notable deaths in 2018
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Regional leaders urge Venezuela to suspend election
The Lima Group of largely Latin American nations urged the Venezuelan government to suspend the presidential election scheduled for May 20, calling the process "illegitimate and lacking in credibility."
Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano
Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, threatening nearby homes and prompting authorities to order new evacuations.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move
Israeli troops shot dead at least 58 Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border when the high-profile opening of the U.S. embassy to Israel in Jerusalem by the Trump administration raised tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.