Smoke and lava erupt from a fissure near a home on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
An electricity department worker rests next to uprooted trees after Tuesday night's dust storm in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim leaves a hospital where he is receiving treatment, ahead of an audience with Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Children play with soap bubbles created by a street performer at Rizal park in Luneta, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator reacts as others run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
An Israeli drone drops tear gas at Palestinian demonstrators during a protest marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Cast member Chewbacca poses with photographers at the photocall for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A student at Meghan Markle's former Los Angeles high school wears British and American flags she takes part in a 'Here's to Meghan!' celebration ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, as they celebrate at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Zamalek players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Egyptian Cup in Alexandria. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Adrianna Valoy, the mother of slain New York City police Detective Miosotis Familia, hugs President Trump as he speaks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard above the Croisette and the Mediterranean sea at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Model present creations by Emilia Wickstead for Matchesfashion.com during the Australian Fashion Week at Wylie's Baths in Coogee, East Sydney. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Linda Dee Souza, 72, of Kalapana-Seaview, kisses one of her parrots at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
A demonstrator with the phrase "Patria Libre o Morir" written on his body takes part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A worker cleans a Lionel Messi figure at a small factory in the outskirts of Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Kanwariyas, or devotees, carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges River, to offer it to Lord Shiva for the betterment of their families and society, in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained at a recent protest called under the slogan "Putin is not our tsar", uses a smartphone as he attends a court hearing in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
The mother of an injured Palestinian sits next to him as he lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Security personnel uses a monocular while Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivers his speech to supporters during a campaign rally in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
The son of one of the Egyptian Christians who were beheaded in Libya by Islamic State in 2015, touches his father's picture at a church in al-Our village south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
