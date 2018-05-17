Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 17, 2018 | 7:20am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Demonstrators are hit by water cannon used by riot police during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in the education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Demonstrators are hit by water cannon used by riot police during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in the education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon used by riot police during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in the education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
1 / 24
Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
2 / 24
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
3 / 24
French actresses Nadege Beausson-Diagne, Mata Gabin, Maimouna Gueye, Eye Haidara, Rachel Khan, Aissa Maiga, Sara Martins, Marie-Philomene Nga, Sabine Pakora, Firmine Richard, Sonia Rolland, Magaajyia Silberfeld, Shirley Souagnon, Assa Sylla, Karidja Toure, who collaborated for the publication of the book "Noire n'est pas mon metier" (Black is not my job) and Khadja Nin, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French actresses Nadege Beausson-Diagne, Mata Gabin, Maimouna Gueye, Eye Haidara, Rachel Khan, Aissa Maiga, Sara Martins, Marie-Philomene Nga, Sabine Pakora, Firmine Richard, Sonia Rolland, Magaajyia Silberfeld, Shirley Souagnon, Assa Sylla, Karidja...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
French actresses Nadege Beausson-Diagne, Mata Gabin, Maimouna Gueye, Eye Haidara, Rachel Khan, Aissa Maiga, Sara Martins, Marie-Philomene Nga, Sabine Pakora, Firmine Richard, Sonia Rolland, Magaajyia Silberfeld, Shirley Souagnon, Assa Sylla, Karidja Toure, who collaborated for the publication of the book "Noire n'est pas mon metier" (Black is not my job) and Khadja Nin, member of the 71st Cannes Film Festival Jury pose. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
4 / 24
An electric-powered Tesla car burns after a crash on the Swiss A2 motorway on Monte Ceneri near Bellinzona, Switzerland, May 10. REUTERS/Rescue Media

An electric-powered Tesla car burns after a crash on the Swiss A2 motorway on Monte Ceneri near Bellinzona, Switzerland, May 10. REUTERS/Rescue Media

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
An electric-powered Tesla car burns after a crash on the Swiss A2 motorway on Monte Ceneri near Bellinzona, Switzerland, May 10. REUTERS/Rescue Media
Close
5 / 24
Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121-years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121-years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate. REUTERS/Jose...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121-years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 24
Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 24
A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado last night hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado last night hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado last night hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
8 / 24
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 24
Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party greets supporters during his closing campaign rally in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party greets supporters during his closing campaign rally in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party greets supporters during his closing campaign rally in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
10 / 24
Former CIA Director John Brennan arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing evaluating the intelligence community assessment on "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Former CIA Director John Brennan arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing evaluating the intelligence community assessment on "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Former CIA Director John Brennan arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing evaluating the intelligence community assessment on "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 24
A shelf display of Marmite spread with a redesigned label for the forthcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A shelf display of Marmite spread with a redesigned label for the forthcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A shelf display of Marmite spread with a redesigned label for the forthcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 24
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela moves to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela moves to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela moves to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 24
A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, Venezuela. Graffiti reads: "I'm not going to vote". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, Venezuela. Graffiti reads: "I'm not going to vote". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, Venezuela. Graffiti reads: "I'm not going to vote". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 24
A dog is airborne as it catches a frisbee next to its owner in a park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A dog is airborne as it catches a frisbee next to its owner in a park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A dog is airborne as it catches a frisbee next to its owner in a park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
15 / 24
School children in uniform wave Union Flags outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

School children in uniform wave Union Flags outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
School children in uniform wave Union Flags outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 24
People hold up posters and pictures of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil and demonstration marking seven months since her murder in a car bomb, at her makeshift memorial outside the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People hold up posters and pictures of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil and demonstration marking seven months since her murder in a car bomb, at her makeshift memorial outside the Courts of Justice in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People hold up posters and pictures of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil and demonstration marking seven months since her murder in a car bomb, at her makeshift memorial outside the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
17 / 24
Xia Boyu, a Chinese double amputee climber, who lost both of his legs during his first attempt to climb Everest, smiles as he sits on an ambulance upon his arrival, after successfully climbing Mount Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Xia Boyu, a Chinese double amputee climber, who lost both of his legs during his first attempt to climb Everest, smiles as he sits on an ambulance upon his arrival, after successfully climbing Mount Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Xia Boyu, a Chinese double amputee climber, who lost both of his legs during his first attempt to climb Everest, smiles as he sits on an ambulance upon his arrival, after successfully climbing Mount Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 24
Coffins are seen arranged inside a mass grave during the burial of people killed when a dam burst its walls, overrunning nearby homes, in Solai town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Coffins are seen arranged inside a mass grave during the burial of people killed when a dam burst its walls, overrunning nearby homes, in Solai town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Coffins are seen arranged inside a mass grave during the burial of people killed when a dam burst its walls, overrunning nearby homes, in Solai town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
19 / 24
A model displays a design by Australian fashion label Akira during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

A model displays a design by Australian fashion label Akira during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
A model displays a design by Australian fashion label Akira during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 24
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet flies in Gwangju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet flies in Gwangju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet flies in Gwangju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
22 / 24
Pilgrims pull their horses on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims pull their horses on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Pilgrims pull their horses on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
23 / 24
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 15 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 14 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Young Prince Harry

Young Prince Harry

Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.

Rare tornado hits Germany

Rare tornado hits Germany

A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction in west of Duesseldorf.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States headquarters in Caracas to protest this weekend's presidential vote, which they say is rigged.

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast