Editors Choice Pictures
Demonstrators are hit by water cannon used by riot police during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in the education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Indonesian Muslims pray at the first day of holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
French actresses Nadege Beausson-Diagne, Mata Gabin, Maimouna Gueye, Eye Haidara, Rachel Khan, Aissa Maiga, Sara Martins, Marie-Philomene Nga, Sabine Pakora, Firmine Richard, Sonia Rolland, Magaajyia Silberfeld, Shirley Souagnon, Assa Sylla, Karidja...more
An electric-powered Tesla car burns after a crash on the Swiss A2 motorway on Monte Ceneri near Bellinzona, Switzerland, May 10. REUTERS/Rescue Media
Manuel Garcia, who says he is 121-years old, fixes his hair before posing for a photograph, outside his home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Garcia was born on December 24, 1896, in Tlapacoyan, Veracruz, according to his birth certificate. REUTERS/Jose...more
Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A caravan sits in a garden after a tornado last night hit the area of Boisheim, west of Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A police officer tries to separate stray dogs during a rally demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in education in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Venezuelan presidential candidate Javier Bertucci of the "Esperanza por el Cambio" party greets supporters during his closing campaign rally in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Former CIA Director John Brennan arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing evaluating the intelligence community assessment on "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A shelf display of Marmite spread with a redesigned label for the forthcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela moves to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in game two of the Western conference finals. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, Venezuela. Graffiti reads: "I'm not going to vote". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A dog is airborne as it catches a frisbee next to its owner in a park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
School children in uniform wave Union Flags outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People hold up posters and pictures of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil and demonstration marking seven months since her murder in a car bomb, at her makeshift memorial outside the Courts of Justice in...more
Xia Boyu, a Chinese double amputee climber, who lost both of his legs during his first attempt to climb Everest, smiles as he sits on an ambulance upon his arrival, after successfully climbing Mount Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Coffins are seen arranged inside a mass grave during the burial of people killed when a dam burst its walls, overrunning nearby homes, in Solai town near Nakuru, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A model displays a design by Australian fashion label Akira during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jet flies in Gwangju, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pilgrims pull their horses on their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty after a rain storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Young Prince Harry
Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Rare tornado hits Germany
A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction in west of Duesseldorf.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Countdown to royal wedding
Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.
Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election
Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States headquarters in Caracas to protest this weekend's presidential vote, which they say is rigged.
Royal wedding souvenirs
Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Commoners who married into royalty
Everyday people who wed into royalty.