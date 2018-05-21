Edition:
Deaf and hard of hearing people perform a Buddhist Guanyin Thousand Hand dance to mark National Day for Helping the Disabled in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro stands with supporters during a gathering after the results of the election were released, outside of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Star Jet business plane that veered off the runway at the Taizhou International Airport is seen lifted in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A Star Jet business plane that veered off the runway at the Taizhou International Airport is seen lifted in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ten roses are left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Ten roses are left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A player stands and watches as spectators throw flares on the pitch during the Polish Championship match between Legia Warszawa and Lech Poznan in Poznan, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki via REUTERS

A player stands and watches as spectators throw flares on the pitch during the Polish Championship match between Legia Warszawa and Lech Poznan in Poznan, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki via REUTERS
Egyptian Muslims perform evening prayers called "Tarawih" inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian Muslims perform evening prayers called "Tarawih" inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game three of the NBA Western conference finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game three of the NBA Western conference finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Lieutenant Colonel Charles Anthony, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures sulfur dioxide gas levels at a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Anthony, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures sulfur dioxide gas levels at a lava flow on Highway 137 southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Raphael Diaz of Switzerland looks dejected after losing to Sweden in the IIHF gold medal match in Copenhagen. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Raphael Diaz of Switzerland looks dejected after losing to Sweden in the IIHF gold medal match in Copenhagen. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "Shoplifters". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda reacts after winning the Palme d'Or award for his film "Shoplifters". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Girls' faces are covered by white powder after blowing it, at a town fiesta parlour game, in celebration of patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Baclaran, Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Girls' faces are covered by white powder after blowing it, at a town fiesta parlour game, in celebration of patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Baclaran, Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A general view of smoke over the stadium after Eintracht Frankfurt fans set off flares before the start of the second half against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A general view of smoke over the stadium after Eintracht Frankfurt fans set off flares before the start of the second half against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Lee Selby in action against Josh Warrington during the IBF World Featherweight Title match in Leeds, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Lee Selby in action against Josh Warrington during the IBF World Featherweight Title match in Leeds, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A Catholic worshipper lights a candle at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida do Norte, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A Catholic worshipper lights a candle at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida do Norte, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Residents wade through a flooded street in Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Residents wade through a flooded street in Hamerweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from St George's Chapel. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from St George's Chapel. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
