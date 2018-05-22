Editors Choice Pictures
A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms....more
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump attends a dinner with governors on border security and safe communities at the Blue room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Toy, a 10-day-old female giraffe named after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai's song "Toy", winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, is seen with its mother Laila in their pen at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Young people perform during a training session at the 'Jedi Academy Cham' in Loibling near Cham, Germany. The 'Jedi Academy' is the only registered lightsaber show fight school in Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Palestinian men read the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A child looks up to his partner as she stands above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods, during the Bun Festival parade at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Jai Gillard, a freshman at Santa Fe High School, writes a message on a cross at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives at the West Wing of the White House for a meeting with President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on FBI investigations into the 2016 Trump...more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James attempts a layup against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and guard Marcus Smart during game four of the Eastern conference finals. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
People watch as an excavator takes garbage out of a river in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Tsetse, six-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer. Because of their...more
Lava flows downhill, in this image from a helicopter overflight of Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
The Bubbles water taxi flies above the surface of the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower during a demonstration by the SeaBubbles company in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Smoke and fire billows out from a coach of a passenger train after it caught fire near Birlanagar railway station in Gwalior, India. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident evacuates furniture after rain water flooded his home in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Members of a search and rescue team watch the volcano activity on Mount Merapi after its alert level was increased following a series of minor eruptions in Cangkringan, Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS
Labourers clean the fountain in the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Former Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo is lifted up at the end of his farewell soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument
First year cadets place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean
Hawaii faces a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea's volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes as they reach the Pacific.
The royal wedding
Scenes from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.
Syrian army takes control of Damascus
The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, the military said.
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote
Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his critics denounced as a farce cementing autocracy in the crisis-stricken oil producer.
Billboard red carpet style
Style at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.