Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 22, 2018 | 8:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 24
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
2 / 24
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt. Alexi Lubomirski/via Reuters

This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms....more

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt. Alexi Lubomirski/via Reuters
Close
3 / 24
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
4 / 24
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 24
President Trump attends a dinner with governors on border security and safe communities at the Blue room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump attends a dinner with governors on border security and safe communities at the Blue room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
President Trump attends a dinner with governors on border security and safe communities at the Blue room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 24
Toy, a 10-day-old female giraffe named after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai's song "Toy", winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, is seen with its mother Laila in their pen at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Toy, a 10-day-old female giraffe named after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai's song "Toy", winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, is seen with its mother Laila in their pen at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Toy, a 10-day-old female giraffe named after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai's song "Toy", winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, is seen with its mother Laila in their pen at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 24
Young people perform during a training session at the 'Jedi Academy Cham' in Loibling near Cham, Germany. The 'Jedi Academy' is the only registered lightsaber show fight school in Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Young people perform during a training session at the 'Jedi Academy Cham' in Loibling near Cham, Germany. The 'Jedi Academy' is the only registered lightsaber show fight school in Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Young people perform during a training session at the 'Jedi Academy Cham' in Loibling near Cham, Germany. The 'Jedi Academy' is the only registered lightsaber show fight school in Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 24
Palestinian men read the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian men read the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Palestinian men read the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 24
A child looks up to his partner as she stands above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods, during the Bun Festival parade at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A child looks up to his partner as she stands above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods, during the Bun Festival parade at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A child looks up to his partner as she stands above the crowd with the support of an elaborate rig of hidden metal rods, during the Bun Festival parade at Cheung Chau island in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 24
Jai Gillard, a freshman at Santa Fe High School, writes a message on a cross at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Jai Gillard, a freshman at Santa Fe High School, writes a message on a cross at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Jai Gillard, a freshman at Santa Fe High School, writes a message on a cross at a makeshift memorial left in memory of the victims killed in a shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 24
FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives at the West Wing of the White House for a meeting with President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on FBI investigations into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives at the West Wing of the White House for a meeting with President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on FBI investigations into the 2016 Trump...more

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives at the West Wing of the White House for a meeting with President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on FBI investigations into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 24
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James attempts a layup against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and guard Marcus Smart during game four of the Eastern conference finals. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James attempts a layup against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and guard Marcus Smart during game four of the Eastern conference finals. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James attempts a layup against Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and guard Marcus Smart during game four of the Eastern conference finals. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 24
People watch as an excavator takes garbage out of a river in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People watch as an excavator takes garbage out of a river in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
People watch as an excavator takes garbage out of a river in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 24
Tsetse, six-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer. Because of their lighter bodyweight, children train young reindeer to get them used to carrying a rider and responding to a combination of vocal commands, prodding, heel-kicking and pulling the leash. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tsetse, six-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer. Because of their...more

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Tsetse, six-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer. Because of their lighter bodyweight, children train young reindeer to get them used to carrying a rider and responding to a combination of vocal commands, prodding, heel-kicking and pulling the leash. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 24
Lava flows downhill, in this image from a helicopter overflight of Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS

Lava flows downhill, in this image from a helicopter overflight of Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Lava flows downhill, in this image from a helicopter overflight of Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift zone, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
The Bubbles water taxi flies above the surface of the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower during a demonstration by the SeaBubbles company in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Bubbles water taxi flies above the surface of the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower during a demonstration by the SeaBubbles company in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The Bubbles water taxi flies above the surface of the Seine River near the Eiffel Tower during a demonstration by the SeaBubbles company in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
17 / 24
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
18 / 24
Smoke and fire billows out from a coach of a passenger train after it caught fire near Birlanagar railway station in Gwalior, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke and fire billows out from a coach of a passenger train after it caught fire near Birlanagar railway station in Gwalior, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Smoke and fire billows out from a coach of a passenger train after it caught fire near Birlanagar railway station in Gwalior, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 24
A resident evacuates furniture after rain water flooded his home in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A resident evacuates furniture after rain water flooded his home in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A resident evacuates furniture after rain water flooded his home in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
20 / 24
Members of a search and rescue team watch the volcano activity on Mount Merapi after its alert level was increased following a series of minor eruptions in Cangkringan, Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Members of a search and rescue team watch the volcano activity on Mount Merapi after its alert level was increased following a series of minor eruptions in Cangkringan, Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Members of a search and rescue team watch the volcano activity on Mount Merapi after its alert level was increased following a series of minor eruptions in Cangkringan, Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 24
Labourers clean the fountain in the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Labourers clean the fountain in the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Labourers clean the fountain in the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
22 / 24
Former Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo is lifted up at the end of his farewell soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Former Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo is lifted up at the end of his farewell soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Former Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo is lifted up at the end of his farewell soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
23 / 24
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 21 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 18 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 17 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument

U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument

First year cadets place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean

Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean

Hawaii faces a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea's volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes as they reach the Pacific.

The royal wedding

The royal wedding

Scenes from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Ebola outbreak in Congo

Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.

Syrian army takes control of Damascus

Syrian army takes control of Damascus

The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, the military said.

Mourning after Texas school shooting

Mourning after Texas school shooting

The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.

Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote

Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his critics denounced as a farce cementing autocracy in the crisis-stricken oil producer.

Billboard red carpet style

Billboard red carpet style

Style at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast