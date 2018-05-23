Editors Choice Pictures
A 17th lava fissure erupts hundreds of feet in the air during a volcano outbreak in Pahoa, Hawaii. Courtesy John Linzmeier/U.S. Air National Guard/via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, in London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at a photographer after a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-In at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fishermen collect fish from a fishing net on their boat on Tonle Chaktomuk River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A black-winged stilt walks as the RT-70 radio telescope is reflected in the Galgasskoye lake near the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A boy looks at a six-metre tall luminescent puppet, operated by ten performers, during a preview of Vivid Sydney, promoted as the world�s largest festival of light, music and ideas, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Students from Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Pesantren read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A lava fountain is observed from a helicopter flight over the Fissure 22 in Kilauea Volcano's Lower East Rift Zone during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/Handout via REUTERS
A man photographs a gladioli display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Girls stand near a water pump in the village of Nedgo, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A captain walks inside the yacht called "Basrah Breeze", once owned by former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a U.S.-led invasion in 2003, in the southern port of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Detail of a floral display and design based on a VW campervan is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The prototype of an autonomous weeding machine by Swiss start-up ecoRobotix is pictured during tests on a sugar beet field near Bavois, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Firefighters stand near a Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police and rescue workers carry an injured survivor at the site of a collapsed building in Jodhpur, India. REUTERS/Stringer
French riot police apprehend a masked and hooded protester after clashes at a demonstration during a national day of strikes by public sector workers, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Women and girls queue outside a charity food distribution center to get the iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Congolese boys paddle their boat along the Congo River during the vaccination campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem
Girls sit by a memorial during the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, in Manchester. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman walks past a new Pro-Choice mural by a graffiti artist collective called 'Subset' ahead of a 25th May referendum on abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their 'Stones - No Filter' tour at London Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
