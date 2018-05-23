Edition:
A 17th lava fissure erupts hundreds of feet in the air during a volcano outbreak in Pahoa, Hawaii. Courtesy John Linzmeier/U.S. Air National Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, in London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power outage in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at a photographer after a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-In at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Fishermen collect fish from a fishing net on their boat on Tonle Chaktomuk River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A black-winged stilt walks as the RT-70 radio telescope is reflected in the Galgasskoye lake near the village of Molochnoye, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A boy looks at a six-metre tall luminescent puppet, operated by ten performers, during a preview of Vivid Sydney, promoted as the world�s largest festival of light, music and ideas, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Students from Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Pesantren read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A lava fountain is observed from a helicopter flight over the Fissure 22 in Kilauea Volcano's Lower East Rift Zone during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. USGS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A man photographs a gladioli display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Girls stand near a water pump in the village of Nedgo, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A captain walks inside the yacht called "Basrah Breeze", once owned by former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a U.S.-led invasion in 2003, in the southern port of Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Detail of a floral display and design based on a VW campervan is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The prototype of an autonomous weeding machine by Swiss start-up ecoRobotix is pictured during tests on a sugar beet field near Bavois, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Firefighters stand near a Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Police and rescue workers carry an injured survivor at the site of a collapsed building in Jodhpur, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
French riot police apprehend a masked and hooded protester after clashes at a demonstration during a national day of strikes by public sector workers, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Women and girls queue outside a charity food distribution center to get the iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Congolese boys paddle their boat along the Congo River during the vaccination campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Girls sit by a memorial during the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, in Manchester. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman walks past a new Pro-Choice mural by a graffiti artist collective called 'Subset' ahead of a 25th May referendum on abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during their 'Stones - No Filter' tour at London Stadium in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
