The night sky is illuminated by lava pouring from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Russian spy Sergei Skripal, speaks to Reuters in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of performing group Houle Douce practise their instruments on tightropes ahead of a performance, at the Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
A woman walks with a girl along a flooded road in the heavy rains in Malwana, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of...more
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts a layup in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A fan tries to see the German soccer team outside of their hotel in Eppan, Italy. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Women chat in front of a Pro-Choice mural ahead of a 25th May referendum on abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man stands between binoculars that look towards the north at an observatory platform near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The interior of a bullet-riddled Catholic church is seen in Marawi, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
A girl prepares before performing a dance in front of Spain's Queen Letizia at the Center of the Sisters of Saint Vincent de Paul in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The twisted wreckage of a train that plowed into a truck last night is seen in Caluso, near Turin, Italy. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Honour guards stand behind a string used to ensure that they stand in a straight line, outside the Great Hall of the People before the welcome ceremony for Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students from Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Pesantren read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, Indonesia. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Aziz Sheikh father of Sabika Aziz Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, who was killed with others when a gunman attacked Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, U.S., sits in an ambulance next to her coffin, wrapped in national flag, during a...more
A Pro-Life activist interrupts a Pro-Choice demonstration where volunteers dress up as Handmaids ahead of a May 25 referendum on abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A student of the Andres Bello National University (UNAB), part of the Laureate International Universities network, finishes a mural of an uterus during an occupation of the university to demand the end to sexism and gender violence, at Vina del Mar,...more
A mariachi band takes part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump outside of a hotel where he will meet donors in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House for a trip to New York, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A time exposure showing the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off carrying the NASA/German Research Centre for Geosciences GRACE Follow-On spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. NASA/Bill Ingalls/via REUTERS
Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace after the "Tech for Good" summit, in Paris, France. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via Reuters
New York Police stand guard at the street while U.S. president Trump attends a forum about Central American-based Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang organization at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Author Margaret Atwood presents an award to Thura Aung (R) on behalf of detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone at the PEN America Literary Gala in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
