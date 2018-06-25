Editors Choice Pictures
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Nicki Minaj performs a medley at the BET Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Saudi woman celebrates as she drives her car in her neighborhood, in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Attendants prepare for the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A person participates in the 2018 New York City Pride Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Honduran mother and her 3-year-old daughter seeking asylum wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren...more
A protester shouts slogans during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, in Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Arnovis Guido Portillo shows a dress of his daughter Maybelline Guido at his home at the Corral de Mulas village in Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador. Arnovis was deported from the USA without his six years old daughter Maybelline. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Panama. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Cerrone in action against Leon Edwards at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Singapore. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Soccer fans and pedestrians exchange high fives in praise of Japan's soccer team players near a diagonal crosswalk after World Cup Group H soccer match Japan vs Senegal, at Shibuya district in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fireworks are seen over the Admiralty building, the Peter and Paul cathedral and the State Hermitage museum during the festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds her child in a school allocated for IDPs in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man casts his ballot for Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Tanker cars from a freight train carrying crude oil are shown after a derailment along the Rock River south of Doon, Iowa. Sioux County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
Nelson Gabriel Lorio Sandoval sits next to the coffin of his son, Teiler Lorio Navarrete, who was shot during clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, and his parents in Managua, Nicaragua....more
Jordanian honour guard prepares for the arrival of Britain's Prince William in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, are seen on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A palomino horse's mane is seen against the sky at Spancil Hill horse fair in Spancil Hill, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
