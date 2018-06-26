Inpatient Donald Ritson lies in bed in Ward 24 in Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England. "I've had so many things go wrong with my body in the last four-and-a-half years that it's just incredible that one organization can cure so many things and treat me so kindly, efficiently, and for free. It's just astonishing," said Ritson. He remembers what it was like before the state-funded NHS, when healthcare was beyond the reach of many people because they could not afford to pay doctors' fees. "I can remember my brother being ill and my parents being unable to afford to go to a doctor, so they tried to treat it themselves," he recalled. "We could never go back to that sort of system. Cradle to grave, it's not a bad idea." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Close