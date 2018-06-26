Editors Choice Pictures
A storm is seen in Sarasota, Florida. Courtesy of Val Vasilescu/Facebook.com/kingofsunsets/via REUTERS
A Honduran family seeking asylum wakes up on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after spending the night there because U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers denied them entry near Brownsville, Texas....more
A man stands next to cars damaged by an air strike in Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Inpatient Donald Ritson lies in bed in Ward 24 in Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England. "I've had so many things go wrong with my body in the last four-and-a-half years that it's just incredible that one organization...more
A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf in what police said was a deliberate action in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
U.S. President Donald Trump particiaptes in a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Policemen attend an exercise of to prevent migrants from crossing the Austrian border from Slovenia in Spielfeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A British Airways Boeing 747 comes in to land at Heathrow airport in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man carries shackles that are to be put on undocumented immigrants outside a U.S. federal court in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man looks at his mobile phone on a tricycle outside a mannequin shop in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A migrant of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea prays after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves where 13 members of an under-16 soccer team were trapped in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. first lady Melania Trump escorts Jordan�s Queen Rania after her arrivial at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A recent artwork believed to be attributed to British activist-artist Banksy is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after the match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweat covers the face of a soldier standing guard at the Eternal Flame inside the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, to 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A child looks through the window of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS
Workers make stuffed toys for export inside a factory in Linyi, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
