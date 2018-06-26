Edition:
A storm is seen in Sarasota, Florida. Courtesy of Val Vasilescu/Facebook.com/kingofsunsets/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A Honduran family seeking asylum wakes up on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after spending the night there because U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers denied them entry near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man stands next to cars damaged by an air strike in Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Inpatient Donald Ritson lies in bed in Ward 24 in Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, central England. "I've had so many things go wrong with my body in the last four-and-a-half years that it's just incredible that one organization can cure so many things and treat me so kindly, efficiently, and for free. It's just astonishing," said Ritson. He remembers what it was like before the state-funded NHS, when healthcare was beyond the reach of many people because they could not afford to pay doctors' fees. "I can remember my brother being ill and my parents being unable to afford to go to a doctor, so they tried to treat it themselves," he recalled. "We could never go back to that sort of system. Cradle to grave, it's not a bad idea." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf in what police said was a deliberate action in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump particiaptes in a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Policemen attend an exercise of to prevent migrants from crossing the Austrian border from Slovenia in Spielfeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A British Airways Boeing 747 comes in to land at Heathrow airport in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man carries shackles that are to be put on undocumented immigrants outside a U.S. federal court in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A man looks at his mobile phone on a tricycle outside a mannequin shop in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A migrant of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea prays after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Rescue workers are seen inside of the Tham Luang caves where 13 members of an under-16 soccer team were trapped in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump escorts Jordan�s Queen Rania after her arrivial at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A recent artwork believed to be attributed to British activist-artist Banksy is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah after the match against Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Sweat covers the face of a soldier standing guard at the Eternal Flame inside the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two memorial complex in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Cars are seen amidst debris after the wall of a residential building collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, to 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A child looks through the window of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Workers make stuffed toys for export inside a factory in Linyi, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
