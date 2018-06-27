Edition:
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/via REUTERS

Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds a toy rifle at a school where IDPs live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Iceland fan before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

France fans look on during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Begum, a Rohingya rape victim, shows her scars as she poses for a picture in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A man jumps into the sea at Salthill beach during sunny weather in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf in what police said was a deliberate action in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel check a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. President Donald Trump embraces Pauline Conner, the widow of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garlin Murl Conner (1919-1998), while posthumously awarding the Medal of Honor to Conner for his "acts of gallantry and intrepidity" at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A migrant child, part of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, plays with a Spanish police officer after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An activist takes part in a performance as he protests against torture on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, in front of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Pope Francis greeets French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via Reuters

Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal with Josip Pivaric against Iceland. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Migrants of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Policemen attend an exercise of to prevent migrants from crossing the Austrian border from Slovenia in Spielfeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A woman reads a book in front a beach cabin on the pebbled beach in Cayeux-sur-Mer, on the North coast as sunny weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Nigeria and Argentina. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their No Filter European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

