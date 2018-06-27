Editors Choice Pictures
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/via REUTERS
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A girl displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah holds a toy rifle at a school where IDPs live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Iceland fan before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero
France fans look on during the match against Denmark. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Begum, a Rohingya rape victim, shows her scars as she poses for a picture in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man jumps into the sea at Salthill beach during sunny weather in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf in what police said was a deliberate action in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel check a tranquillized female black rhino before transporting it as part of a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. President Donald Trump embraces Pauline Conner, the widow of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garlin Murl Conner (1919-1998), while posthumously awarding the Medal of Honor to Conner for his "acts of gallantry and intrepidity" at the White House in Washington....more
People inflate a helium filled Donald Trump blimp which they hope to deploy during The President of the United States' upcoming visit, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A migrant child, part of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, plays with a Spanish police officer after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An activist takes part in a performance as he protests against torture on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, in front of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The ball hits the back of the net as Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their first goal against Nigeria. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Pope Francis greeets French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via Reuters
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their second goal with Josip Pivaric against Iceland. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Migrants of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Algeciras, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Policemen attend an exercise of to prevent migrants from crossing the Austrian border from Slovenia in Spielfeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A woman reads a book in front a beach cabin on the pebbled beach in Cayeux-sur-Mer, on the North coast as sunny weather arrives in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Fans take photos of Diego Maradona in the stands before the match between Nigeria and Argentina. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their No Filter European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Yemen residents flee fighting
Hodeidah residents flee constant bombardment, a lack of clean water and power cuts as an Arab coalition battles to capture Yemen's main port from Iran-aligned Houthis.
Argentina 2 - Nigeria 1
Croatia takes on Iceland in World Cup action.
Croatia 2 - Iceland 1
Croatia takes on Iceland in World Cup action.
Where the children go
Inside the detention facilities housing undocumented children along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Undocumented immigrants released from detention
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention in Texas amid Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
France 0 - Denmark 0
France takes on Denmark in World Cup action.
Peru 2 - Australia 0
Australia takes on Peru in World Cup action.
Black rhinos on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) launch a rhino translocation exercise transferring the animals from the Nairobi National Park to the Tsavo East National Park, in Kenya.