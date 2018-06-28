Editors Choice Pictures
A Honduran family seeking asylum waits on the Mexican side of the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Germany fans react as they watch their World Cup match against South Korea at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the U.S. and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration's immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera,...more
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he meets with Portugal�s President Rebelo de Sousa in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman displaced by the fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah reacts as she waits to be registered at an IDPs registration center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Pug dog called Harley, and star of the film Patrick poses for photographs at the film's premiere in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reviews a Chinese honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Bayi Building in Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Britain's Prince William stands next to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A contestant of Miss Gay Nicaragua 2018 takes selfies with a friend at a hotel in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A pizzaiolo robot prepares a pizza before the customer�s eyes at the showroom of French food startup EKIM in Montevrain near Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A black-capped squirrel monkey looks into a broadcast crews camera and lens at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mapuche Indian activists fight with riot police inside of a pool in front of the government palace during a protest to demand justice for indigenous Mapuche inmates in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ramon Monroy
A migrant child is carried out from the charity ship Lifeline at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Germany's Thomas Muller after their World Cup loss to South Korea. REUTERS/John Sibley
White House policy advisor Stephen Miller walks to the Marine One helicopter to depart with U.S. President Donald Trump for travel to North Dakota from the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Election officials dress as ghosts at a polling station for local elections in Randusari village, Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/R. Rekotomo/ via REUTERS
Young attendees applauding are reflected in a mirror as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Face-to-Face With Our Future event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS
Migrants of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, rest in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Sheep graze as fire burns on Saddleworth Moor, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brazil's Paulinho celebrates with Neymar after scoring their first goal against Serbia during the World Cup. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
