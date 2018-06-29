Edition:
Fri Jun 29, 2018

Editor's Choice Pictures

Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A detained immigrant child watches a cartoon while awaiting the arrival of first lady Melania Trump with other young detained immigrants at a U.S Customs and Border patrol immigration detainee processing facility in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A detained immigrant child watches a cartoon while awaiting the arrival of first lady Melania Trump with other young detained immigrants at a U.S Customs and Border patrol immigration detainee processing facility in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A detained immigrant child watches a cartoon while awaiting the arrival of first lady Melania Trump with other young detained immigrants at a U.S Customs and Border patrol immigration detainee processing facility in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Steve Schuh, the County Executive of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette as he is interviewed the day after a gunman killed five people and injured several others at the newspaper's offices, in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Steve Schuh, the County Executive of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette as he is interviewed the day after a gunman killed five people and injured several others at the newspaper's offices, in Annapolis,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
Steve Schuh, the County Executive of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette as he is interviewed the day after a gunman killed five people and injured several others at the newspaper's offices, in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Tourists walk outside Parliament House in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk outside Parliament House in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Tourists walk outside Parliament House in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People sit on a tree as they watch the World Cup match between Senegal and Colombia in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister

People sit on a tree as they watch the World Cup match between Senegal and Colombia in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
People sit on a tree as they watch the World Cup match between Senegal and Colombia in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Mikal McAllister
Immigration activists wrapped in silver blankets, symbolizing immigrant children that were seen in similar blankets at a U.S.-Mexico border detention facility in Texas, protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building after marching to Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Immigration activists wrapped in silver blankets, symbolizing immigrant children that were seen in similar blankets at a U.S.-Mexico border detention facility in Texas, protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building after marching to Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Immigration activists wrapped in silver blankets, symbolizing immigrant children that were seen in similar blankets at a U.S.-Mexico border detention facility in Texas, protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building after marching to Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (C) takes part in a groundbreaking with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (L) and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a visit to Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump (C) takes part in a groundbreaking with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (L) and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a visit to Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
President Donald Trump (C) takes part in a groundbreaking with Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker (L) and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during a visit to Foxconn's new site in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Traders and riot police are seen at the smouldering scene of fire that gutted down the timber dealership of the Gikomba market and nearby homes in central Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Traders and riot police are seen at the smouldering scene of fire that gutted down the timber dealership of the Gikomba market and nearby homes in central Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Traders and riot police are seen at the smouldering scene of fire that gutted down the timber dealership of the Gikomba market and nearby homes in central Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A Syrian refugee girl who left Lebanon looks through a window as she arrives in Qalamoun, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley adjusts her scarf as she poses for a photograph with U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster (R) and Syed Tariq Bukhari (L), general secretary of the Jama Masjid advisory council, during her visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley adjusts her scarf as she poses for a photograph with U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster (R) and Syed Tariq Bukhari (L), general secretary of the Jama Masjid advisory council, during her visit to...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley adjusts her scarf as she poses for a photograph with U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster (R) and Syed Tariq Bukhari (L), general secretary of the Jama Masjid advisory council, during her visit to the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prince William stands next to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Prince William stands next to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Prince William stands next to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An activist with his face painted in the colors of the rainbow flag participates in a march organized by the LGBT community in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

An activist with his face painted in the colors of the rainbow flag participates in a march organized by the LGBT community in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
An activist with his face painted in the colors of the rainbow flag participates in a march organized by the LGBT community in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Mexican soccer fans celebrate with a young South Korean citizen in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Mexican soccer fans celebrate with a young South Korean citizen in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Mexican soccer fans celebrate with a young South Korean citizen in Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
British Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during an European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

British Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during an European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during an European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
England fans watch the World Cup match against Belgium in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England fans watch the World Cup match against Belgium in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
England fans watch the World Cup match against Belgium in Brighton, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A migrant intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, sits wrapped in a towel in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, sits wrapped in a towel in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A migrant intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, sits wrapped in a towel in a sport center after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Barbate, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Japan's Yoshinori Muto in their World Cup Group H match in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Japan's Yoshinori Muto in their World Cup Group H match in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Japan's Yoshinori Muto in their World Cup Group H match in Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
General view inside Samara Arena during the World Cup match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

General view inside Samara Arena during the World Cup match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
General view inside Samara Arena during the World Cup match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A contestant of Miss Gay Nicaragua 2018 takes selfies with a friend at a hotel in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A contestant of Miss Gay Nicaragua 2018 takes selfies with a friend at a hotel in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
A contestant of Miss Gay Nicaragua 2018 takes selfies with a friend at a hotel in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A graduate adjusts the hat of a fellow graduate while preparing for a group photo after the joint military academies graduation ceremony, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A graduate adjusts the hat of a fellow graduate while preparing for a group photo after the joint military academies graduation ceremony, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
A graduate adjusts the hat of a fellow graduate while preparing for a group photo after the joint military academies graduation ceremony, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
First lady Melania Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis

First lady Melania Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
First lady Melania Trump arrives for a roundtable discussion at the Southwest Key Programs Campbell immigration detention facility for children run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cardinals talk before a consistory ceremony to install 14 new cardinals in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Cardinals talk before a consistory ceremony to install 14 new cardinals in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, June 28, 2018
Cardinals talk before a consistory ceremony to install 14 new cardinals in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
