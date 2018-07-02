Edition:
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exits the atmosphere for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, over Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joey Roulette

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves next to members of the media after winning the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Datah village, Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Immigration activists march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policy in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Irina Aleekseva sits on her bed as she watches the Soccer World Cup game between France and Argentina in the village of Alexandrovka, Russia. REUTERS/David Gray

A Palestinian girl stands amongst smoke during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Russia players celebrate after Spain's Iago Aspas missed his penalty during the shootout. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A horse is seen in the water as Palestinians swim to cool off in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Sotheby's technicians move Bust of Peace by Antonio Canova which forms part of the preview for the upcoming series of auctions, '2500 Years of Art: From Ancient Sculpture to Old Masters', at Sotheby's in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Candles representing the slain journalists of Capital Gazette sit on display during a candlelight vigil held near the Capital Gazette, the day after a gunman killed five people inside the newspaper's building in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Children displaced from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah are seen behind a fence in a school where IDPs temporarily live in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An explosion is seen as the MOMO-2 rocket, made by Japanese company Interstellar Technologies, crashes moments after lifting off in Hokkaido, Japan. Interstellar Technologies Inc./Reuters TV via REUTERS

A man kicks a football as he takes part in an event celebrating National Paddy Day, also called Asar Pandra, that marks the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields as monsoon season arrives, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Spain's Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta after losing the penalty shootout against Russia. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

People's Liberation Army soldiers perform at an airbase in Hong Kong, a day before the 21st anniversary of the city's return to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Relatives of 14-year-old Palestinian boy Yasser Abu Al-Naja, who was killed by Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral, in Khan Younis the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A woman emerges from a voting booth after filling out her ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Croatia's Danijel Subasic applauds their fans as he celebrates after winning the penalty shootout against Denmark. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A migrant intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, looks on after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Swiss guards leave after a meeting between Pope Francis speaks with President of Bolivia Evo Morales at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Spain's Andres Iniesta looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout to Russia. REUTERS/Carl Recine

An Argentina fan reacts after their match against France. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

