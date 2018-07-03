Editors Choice Pictures
Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (L) embraces French President Emmanual Macron as Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Chad's President Idriss Deby (R) look on before a working session at the G5 Defence Academy in Nouakchott, Mauritania....more
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup match Belgium vs Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mexico fan react after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter performs during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Brazil fan celebrates with a replica trophy after their win over Mexico. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle on the eve of Independence Day at the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Supporters of Mexico's next President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Humanitarian aid is prepared to be delivered to Syria, in the town of Ramtha, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Brazil players celebrate victory after their match as Mexico's Carlos Vela reacts. REUTERS/David Gray
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Mexico fans after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
