Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2018 | 8:05am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Italian Carabinieri police falls down from his horse during their parade prior the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 24
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS

Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Boys from an under-16 soccer team and their coach wait to be rescued after they were trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal Facebook/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Belgium's Nacer Chadli celebrates scoring their third goal against Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 24
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
4 / 24
Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (L) embraces French President Emmanual Macron as Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Chad's President Idriss Deby (R) look on before a working session at the G5 Defence Academy in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (L) embraces French President Emmanual Macron as Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Chad's President Idriss Deby (R) look on before a working session at the G5 Defence Academy in Nouakchott, Mauritania....more

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (L) embraces French President Emmanual Macron as Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Chad's President Idriss Deby (R) look on before a working session at the G5 Defence Academy in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
Close
6 / 24
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
7 / 24
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates scoring their second goal against Japan. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
8 / 24
Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Fisherman Panagiotis Pagonis, 72, (L) and his fellow fisherman Dimitris Karapetsas, 67, are seen onboard Pagonis' boat "Katerina" off the shores of Asprovalta, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 24
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup match Belgium vs Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup match Belgium vs Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Japanese fans react after second goal by Belgium as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup match Belgium vs Japan at a sports bar in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 24
Mexico fan react after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mexico fan react after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Mexico fan react after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 24
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 24
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Brazil's Neymar scores their first goal against Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 24
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter performs during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter performs during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Cholita (Andean woman) fighter performs during a wrestling session at the Havana Hotel Cholet in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
14 / 24
Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 24
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Nacer Chadli and Jan Vertonghen celebrate as Japan's Hiroki Sakai reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 24
A Brazil fan celebrates with a replica trophy after their win over Mexico. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A Brazil fan celebrates with a replica trophy after their win over Mexico. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A Brazil fan celebrates with a replica trophy after their win over Mexico. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 24
Military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle on the eve of Independence Day at the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle on the eve of Independence Day at the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Military enthusiasts take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle on the eve of Independence Day at the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
18 / 24
Supporters of Mexico's next President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Supporters of Mexico's next President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Supporters of Mexico's next President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate in downtown Mexico City. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Close
19 / 24
Humanitarian aid is prepared to be delivered to Syria, in the town of Ramtha, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Humanitarian aid is prepared to be delivered to Syria, in the town of Ramtha, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Humanitarian aid is prepared to be delivered to Syria, in the town of Ramtha, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
20 / 24
Brazil players celebrate victory after their match as Mexico's Carlos Vela reacts. REUTERS/David Gray

Brazil players celebrate victory after their match as Mexico's Carlos Vela reacts. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Brazil players celebrate victory after their match as Mexico's Carlos Vela reacts. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 24
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Belgium's Jan Vertonghen scores their first goal past Japan's Eiji Kawashima. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 24
A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A member of the Lupa (Wolf) parish holds the parish flag during the parade before the Palio of Siena horse race, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
23 / 24
Mexico fans after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Mexico fans after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Mexico fans after their World Cup loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 02 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

Jun 29 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 29 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 28 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

Belgium 3 - Japan 2

Belgium 3 - Japan 2

Japan take on Belgium in in World Cup action.

Brazil 2 - Mexico 0

Brazil 2 - Mexico 0

Brazil takes on Mexico in World Cup action.

Obrador wins in landslide

Obrador wins in landslide

Mexico hands Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a powerful mandate with a landslide election victory.

Thai soccer team trapped in cave

Thai soccer team trapped in cave

The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, were trapped after heavy rain flooded the cave complex in a forest park in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Protesters call on Trump to reunite families

Protesters call on Trump to reunite families

Tens of thousands of protesters march in cities across America to demand the Trump administration reverse an immigration crackdown that has separated children from parents.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast