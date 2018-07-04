Editor's Choice Pictures
The statues of Jesus, Mary and Joseph are seen in a cage as a protest of child separation policy, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis/via REUTERS
New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving a penalty kick from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the shootout with team mates after the World Cup round of 16 in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/John Sibley
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A 17-year-old Honduran mother seeking asylum and her 2-year-old son wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville,...more
Katy Dunne of Great Britain in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia. Andre Ardiansyah/Handout via REUTERS
Sweden players celebrate after their World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave greet members of the Thai rescue team in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS TV
A Belarussian serviceman leaves after a military parade marking the Belarus' Independence Day in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man gets a haircut after paying for it with two packages of corn flour in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A general view of a flooded farmland following heavy rainfall in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Wang Qin/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal walks in front of the Rolex logo on the scoreboard during his first round match against Israel's Dudi Sela at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pamela, the mother of rapper Jahvante Smart, 21, also known as Smoke Dawg, is consoled by friends and family during a vigil following his shooting death in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Smart, who toured with Canadian rapper Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets...more
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential State House in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
People protest against the conservative government's makeover of the Polish judiciary in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
A Colombia fan cheers inside Spartak Stadium before the World Cup round of 16 match against England in Moscow, England. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave
Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.
East Coast heat wave
A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.
The newest Americans
People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.
England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)
England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.
Anti-ICE protest in San Diego
Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0
Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.