Editor's Choice Pictures

Pamela, the mother of rapper Jahvante Smart, 21, also known as Smoke Dawg, is consoled by friends and family during a vigil following his shooting death in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Smart, who toured with Canadian rapper Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour, was shot dead along with Ernest Modekwe in Toronto's entertainment district on June 30, police said. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

