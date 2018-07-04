Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 4, 2018 | 8:37am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

The statues of Jesus, Mary and Joseph are seen in a cage as a protest of child separation policy, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis/via REUTERS

The statues of Jesus, Mary and Joseph are seen in a cage as a protest of child separation policy, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
The statues of Jesus, Mary and Joseph are seen in a cage as a protest of child separation policy, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Christ Church Cathedral Indianapolis/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
New citizens smile at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 24
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving a penalty kick from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the shootout with team mates after the World Cup round of 16 in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/John Sibley

England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving a penalty kick from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the shootout with team mates after the World Cup round of 16 in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after saving a penalty kick from Colombia's Carlos Bacca during the shootout with team mates after the World Cup round of 16 in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
3 / 24
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 24
A 17-year-old Honduran mother seeking asylum and her 2-year-old son wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A 17-year-old Honduran mother seeking asylum and her 2-year-old son wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville,...more

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A 17-year-old Honduran mother seeking asylum and her 2-year-old son wait on the Mexican side of the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge after being denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers near Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 24
Katy Dunne of Great Britain in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Katy Dunne of Great Britain in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Katy Dunne of Great Britain in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their first round match at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 24
Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Relatives of missing passengers of a ferry that sank cry while throwing flowers into Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia. Andre Ardiansyah/Handout via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia. Andre Ardiansyah/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia. Andre Ardiansyah/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Sweden players celebrate after their World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sweden players celebrate after their World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Sweden players celebrate after their World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 24
Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave greet members of the Thai rescue team in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS TV

Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave greet members of the Thai rescue team in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave greet members of the Thai rescue team in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
10 / 24
A Belarussian serviceman leaves after a military parade marking the Belarus' Independence Day in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A Belarussian serviceman leaves after a military parade marking the Belarus' Independence Day in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A Belarussian serviceman leaves after a military parade marking the Belarus' Independence Day in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
11 / 24
A man gets a haircut after paying for it with two packages of corn flour in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man gets a haircut after paying for it with two packages of corn flour in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A man gets a haircut after paying for it with two packages of corn flour in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 24
A general view of a flooded farmland following heavy rainfall in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Wang Qin/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS

A general view of a flooded farmland following heavy rainfall in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Wang Qin/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A general view of a flooded farmland following heavy rainfall in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Wang Qin/Chengdu Economic Daily via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Spain's Rafael Nadal walks in front of the Rolex logo on the scoreboard during his first round match against Israel's Dudi Sela at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spain's Rafael Nadal walks in front of the Rolex logo on the scoreboard during his first round match against Israel's Dudi Sela at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal walks in front of the Rolex logo on the scoreboard during his first round match against Israel's Dudi Sela at Wimbledon in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 24
Pamela, the mother of rapper Jahvante Smart, 21, also known as Smoke Dawg, is consoled by friends and family during a vigil following his shooting death in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Smart, who toured with Canadian rapper Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour, was shot dead along with Ernest Modekwe in Toronto's entertainment district on June 30, police said. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Pamela, the mother of rapper Jahvante Smart, 21, also known as Smoke Dawg, is consoled by friends and family during a vigil following his shooting death in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Smart, who toured with Canadian rapper Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets...more

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Pamela, the mother of rapper Jahvante Smart, 21, also known as Smoke Dawg, is consoled by friends and family during a vigil following his shooting death in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Smart, who toured with Canadian rapper Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour, was shot dead along with Ernest Modekwe in Toronto's entertainment district on June 30, police said. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
15 / 24
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential State House in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential State House in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential State House in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Close
16 / 24
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
17 / 24
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
18 / 24
People protest against the conservative government's makeover of the Polish judiciary in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

People protest against the conservative government's makeover of the Polish judiciary in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
People protest against the conservative government's makeover of the Polish judiciary in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
19 / 24
A Colombia fan cheers inside Spartak Stadium before the World Cup round of 16 match against England in Moscow, England. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Colombia fan cheers inside Spartak Stadium before the World Cup round of 16 match against England in Moscow, England. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A Colombia fan cheers inside Spartak Stadium before the World Cup round of 16 match against England in Moscow, England. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 24
A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 24
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
23 / 24
Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 03 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 02 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the past week.

Jun 29 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 29 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.

East Coast heat wave

East Coast heat wave

A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast