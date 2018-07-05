Editors Choice Pictures
A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Rohingya refugee child applies a makeover in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave greet members of the Thai rescue team in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS TV
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Renaud Lavillenie of France during the pole vault at the Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A girl holds a Syrian flag and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during the second round match against Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Undocumented immigrant families arrive at a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A boy throws candies from a vintage car as he rides on Main Street in the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Coney Island, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Migrant women intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, stand after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Workers carry a container with molten aluminium in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Team Sky riders Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Luke Rowe of Britain and Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain take a selfie as teammate Egan Arley Bernal of Colombia looks on during a news conference for the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak greets his supporters as he leaves a court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Internally displaced refugees across the Golan Heights protest near the border between Israel and Syria in an appeal to the United Nations and the international community to stop Russia from carrying out an offensive, as it is seen from the...more
A combination picture shows survivors as KM Lestari Maju boat sinks in the waters of Selayar island, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/RelawanBNPB/via REUTERS
A bee collects nectar from a sunflower on a field near Schneisingen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People gather to watch fireworks at the East River State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to celebrate Independence Day in New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
