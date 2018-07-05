Edition:
A man blocks a road with a burning tire while protesting against electricity cuts in Klipspruit Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A Rohingya refugee child applies a makeover in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Boys from the under-16 soccer team trapped inside Tham Luang cave greet members of the Thai rescue team in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection show in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Renaud Lavillenie of France during the pole vault at the Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A girl holds a Syrian flag and a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Peace team formed with a mixture of North and South Korean men players arrive at a gym in Pyongyang, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wave from the Truman Balcony during a fireworks display celebrating Independence Day at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during the second round match against Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families arrive at a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A boy throws candies from a vintage car as he rides on Main Street in the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A person deported from the U.S. waits to be processed at an immigration facility in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Coney Island, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Israeli policemen try to detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Migrant women intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar, stand after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Tarifa, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Workers carry a container with molten aluminium in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Team Sky riders Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Luke Rowe of Britain and Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain take a selfie as teammate Egan Arley Bernal of Colombia looks on during a news conference for the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak greets his supporters as he leaves a court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Internally displaced refugees across the Golan Heights protest near the border between Israel and Syria in an appeal to the United Nations and the international community to stop Russia from carrying out an offensive, as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A combination picture shows survivors as KM Lestari Maju boat sinks in the waters of Selayar island, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/RelawanBNPB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A bee collects nectar from a sunflower on a field near Schneisingen, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
People gather to watch fireworks at the East River State Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to celebrate Independence Day in New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
