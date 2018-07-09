Editor's Choice Pictures
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh arrive for a photo opportunity before a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi, Vietnam. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
A boy carrying his bicycle passes through a barricade on the outskirts of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A boy looks out of a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Royal Thai Police helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys lands at a military airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Submerged houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in the rubble of houses partially demolished in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo sit beside police officers as they leave Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Fire fighters spray water towards burning fishing ships at Benoa port in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS
Croatia's Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren celebrate after their World Cup match against Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Russia fan reacts at the end of their match against Croatia. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Choir performs during the final show at the Song and Dance Celebration in Riga, Latvia. Song and Dance Celebration is a nationwide traditional culture event happening every five years and around 40 000 participants. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Fans watch the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Hot air ballons take part in the Wind of Freedom 100 hot air balloon fiesta marking country's centenary of restoring of independence, in Kaunas, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
England fans celebrate during their match against Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
A Recortador de Anillas throws a ring onto a wild cow's horn during a display at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Handwritten messages written by boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS
Belarusian people jump over a campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the third round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Runners attempt to dodge a bull during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly floods in Japan
Rescuers in Japan dug through mud and rubble, racing to find survivors after torrential rain unleashed floods and landslides that killed at least 114 people, with dozens missing.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Croatia 2 (4) - Russia 2 (3)
Russia takes on Croatia in World Cup action.
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ
Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.
England fans celebrate
England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.
Deadly torrential rains pound Japan
More than 1.6 million residents have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rains pound central and western Japan.
England 2 - Sweden 0
England takes on Sweden in World Cup action.
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Cholitas wrestle in the ring
Andean women take it to the wrestling mat in Bolivia.