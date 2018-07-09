Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh arrive for a photo opportunity before a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi, Vietnam. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A boy carrying his bicycle passes through a barricade on the outskirts of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A British Blue cat is lit up by sunlight diffracted through an aquarium at an apartment in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A boy looks out of a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A Royal Thai Police helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys lands at a military airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Somali security agents take position as they secure the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Submerged houses are seen in a flooded area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen in the rubble of houses partially demolished in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo sit beside police officers as they leave Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Fire fighters spray water towards burning fishing ships at Benoa port in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Croatia's Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren celebrate after their World Cup match against Russia. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A Russia fan reacts at the end of their match against Croatia. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Choir performs during the final show at the Song and Dance Celebration in Riga, Latvia. Song and Dance Celebration is a nationwide traditional culture event happening every five years and around 40 000 participants. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Fans watch the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Hot air ballons take part in the Wind of Freedom 100 hot air balloon fiesta marking country's centenary of restoring of independence, in Kaunas, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
England fans celebrate during their match against Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A Recortador de Anillas throws a ring onto a wild cow's horn during a display at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Handwritten messages written by boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Thai Navy Seal/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Belarusian people jump over a campfire as they take part in the Ivan Kupala festival in Belarusian state museum of folk architecture and rural lifestyle near the village Aziarco, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the third round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Runners attempt to dodge a bull during the second running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
