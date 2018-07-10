Edition:
Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged by heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh talk during an announcement event in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Rescued schoolboys are moved from a military helicopter to an awaiting ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
The Milky Way from a beach in the Sardinia island, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo sit beside police officers as they leave Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, northwestern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
U.S. Marine Jacob Kostelecky (L) keeps watch with a Mexican Marine during operations in urban terrain as they train side-by-side during a Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) at Camp Pendleton, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un inspects Chunghung farm in Samjiyon County. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds up a camouflage patch given to him by a member of the military that reads Make America Great Again, as he meets with coalition forces at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A local resident walks in a flood affected area in Mabi town in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
The shadow of a plane is seen in a field shortly after take-off from Samara Airport in Russia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Migrants are seen on a street after being removed from a building where they had been living in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Quick-Step Floors in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A worker eats puffed rice at a wholesale fish market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A pro-government supporter walks past a graffiti, which reads Nicaragua free, in Diriamba, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Dead fish are seen floating in the polluted West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, fire flares over the Utah Test and Training Range, west of Salt Lake CIty in Utah. U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Codie Trimble/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Ishu and Laura Rao, return to the rubble of their home which they lost in a wildfire, to retrieve their wedding ring, in Alameda, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the fourth round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A worker inserts recently hatched layer chicks into a machine that clips their beaks at the Huayu hatchery in Handan, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Sami reindeer herder Nils Mathis Sara, 60, drives his ATV as he follows a herd of reindeer, on the Finnmark Plateau, Norway. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revellers run next to the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
