Editor's Choice Pictures

A migrant sits on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Israelis from the Druze minority, together with others, take part in a rally to protest against Jewish nation-state law in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel. The sign in Hebrew reads "The Future of our Children is shared". REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A truck stirs up dust on a road behind a dam on farmer May McKeown's drought-affected property located on the outskirts of the northwestern New South Wales town of Walgett in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A participant poses while attending the inauguration of the Gay Games village at the Hotel de Ville city hall in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he provides field guidance at a catfish plant in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A girl with painted hands and face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War 2, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
People stand at the Park of Manzanares during sunset in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A view shows a car burning in front of a restaurant after a car bomb attack at the Maka al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A western lowland gorilla eats ice cream in its enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Siobhan-Marie of Britain competes in the 100m Breaststroke Women Final during the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Swiss paraglider Christian Maurer performs during the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Sisikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A helicopter is seen above the accident site of a Junkers Ju-52 airplane of the local airline JU-AIR that is 8,038 feet above sea level near the mountain resort of Flims, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
German extreme athlete Dirk Auer drives on his jet-powered Bobby car to set a new world record at 74.37 miles per hour during an airport racing event in Bottrop-Kirchhellen, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Dmitry Bivol and Issac Chilemba during the WBO light heavyweight boxing title fight at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A rescuer and migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, are seen on a rescue boat as they wait to disembark after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
Mil Mi-28 N military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2018, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2018
A man wearing Itachiguma mask looks at robot cat Ballon, which moves on the floor, at its photo opportunity during the Underground Maker Festival in Tokyo, Japan. According to Japanese artist Daiki Sako who created the robot by combining a robot cleaner and body and head of a cat which made by handicraft, the robot was inspired by the video artworks "Welcome to Kitty City" by Cyriak. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
