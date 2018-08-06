Editor's Choice Pictures
A migrant sits on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Israelis from the Druze minority, together with others, take part in a rally to protest against Jewish nation-state law in Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel. The sign in Hebrew reads "The Future of our Children is shared". REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A counter-protester throws a smoke canister back towards police during a rally by the Patriot Prayer group in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A truck stirs up dust on a road behind a dam on farmer May McKeown's drought-affected property located on the outskirts of the northwestern New South Wales town of Walgett in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A participant poses while attending the inauguration of the Gay Games village at the Hotel de Ville city hall in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he provides field guidance at a catfish plant in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
A girl with painted hands and face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War 2, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People stand at the Park of Manzanares during sunset in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A view shows a car burning in front of a restaurant after a car bomb attack at the Maka al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A western lowland gorilla eats ice cream in its enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Siobhan-Marie of Britain competes in the 100m Breaststroke Women Final during the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected to be carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Swiss paraglider Christian Maurer performs during the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Sisikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A helicopter is seen above the accident site of a Junkers Ju-52 airplane of the local airline JU-AIR that is 8,038 feet above sea level near the mountain resort of Flims, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
German extreme athlete Dirk Auer drives on his jet-powered Bobby car to set a new world record at 74.37 miles per hour during an airport racing event in Bottrop-Kirchhellen, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks can be seen sitting with President Donald Trump on Marine One after their return from Ohio on their way to Bedminster, New Jersey, at the Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. REUTERS/Leah...more
Dmitry Bivol and Issac Chilemba during the WBO light heavyweight boxing title fight at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
A rescuer and migrants, intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, are seen on a rescue boat as they wait to disembark after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Mil Mi-28 N military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2018, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man wearing Itachiguma mask looks at robot cat Ballon, which moves on the floor, at its photo opportunity during the Underground Maker Festival in Tokyo, Japan. According to Japanese artist Daiki Sako who created the robot by combining a robot...more
