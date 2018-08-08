Editor's Choice Pictures
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Rescuers and policemen walk on top of a collapsed mosque as they try to find survivors after an earthquake hit on Sunday in Pemenang, Lombok Island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Same sex dance duo performs during the Dancesport competition in the Gay Games at the Japy Gymnasium in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
An Israeli soldier rides an armored vehicle during an army drill after the visit of Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel . REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, ahead the one-year anniversary of the fatal white-nationalist rally, outside Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of Colombia's security forces participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Colombia's new President Ivan Duque at the Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man reacts next to a member of security forces at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Arnis Petersons of Latvia in action during the 2018 European Championships Mountain Bike, Men's Cross-Country. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A greater flamingo feeds at the Ghadira Nature Reserve outside Mellieha, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Swimmers compete 200m Backstrocke Men Preliminary at the 2018 European Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Boats lie on the dried up lakebed of the Edersee reservoir near Asel, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A family rides on a motorcycle through a crack on the street at Kayangan district after earthquake hit on Sunday in North Lombok, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A relative of Palestinian Hamas militant Ahmed Murjan who was killed in Israeli tank shelling, mourns during his funeral in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The boarded up former Conservative Club is seen in Goole, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Myu, the wife of Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who has been held by militants in Syria for three years, attends a news conference after a video of her husband pleading for help surfaced recently at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo,...more
Cobbler Cai Wenke works on a '"thousand-layer" cloth shoe at the demonstration workshop of the Neiliansheng shoemaker in Beijing, China. Neiliansheng has made shoes with traditional "thousand-layer" soles and hand-stitched fabric uppers since the...more
Vendors wait for customers at a roadside shoe stall under a flyover in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Giant Panda cub Fu Ban rests next to a parcel containing food on its second birthday at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Belgian Gilbert Rassart, an amateur guitarist and former customs agent, sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009, one of which he claims once spoke to him, in the village of Avennes, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Migrants take a shower on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Nani Tenieshvili mourns at the grave of her son Zaur Tenieshvili on the 10th anniversary of Georgian-Russian war at the memorial cemetery of the Georgian soldiers killed during the war in Tbilisii, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People take photos of Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the general audience at the Paul VI Hall in Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
African migrant laborers stage a march to protest against their work conditions in Italy, following the death of 16 of their colleagues in two separate road accidents, near Foggia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
