Editor's Choice Pictures

A man walks on the road as the fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
A T-72 B3 tank operated by a crew from Armenia fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018 in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman using an umbrella struggles against a heavy rain and wind as Typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan's mainland in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Gilberto Calmo hugs his son Franklin Noe Calmo, who was sent back from detention on Tuesday, after they were separated at the U.S. border, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
An aircraft is mirrored in a window facade in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Anti-abortion-rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Ruqqayah Abubakar lies on a bed after being treated at an obstetric fistula repair center in Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
View of a burned forest next to the village of Monchique, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Boats arrive at shore to evacuate people on the island of Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia in this still image taken from a drone video obtained from social media. Melissa Delport/@trufflejournal/via REUTERS
Calin, a European cat, is seen at the association "Les Petits Vieux", home for dozens of elderly animals, including dogs, cats, pigs and goats in Chievres, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Nani Tenieshvili mourns at the grave of her son Zaur Tenieshvili on the 10th anniversary of Georgian-Russian war at the memorial cemetery of the Georgian soldiers killed during the war in Tbilisii, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An explosion is seen during Israeli air strikes in Gaza. REUTERS/ REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
An aerial view of the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah mosque where rescue workers and soldiers search for earthquake victims in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
A migrant is seen on a rescue boat as he waits to disembark after arriving at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
African migrant laborers stage a march to protest against their work conditions in Italy, following the death of 16 of their colleagues in two separate road accidents, near Foggia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Venezuelan woman holds her son as he receives a free vaccination given by a volunteer after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A visitor attends the "Frida Kahlo: Masterpieces from the Museo Dolores Olmedo, Mexico City" exhibition at the Hungarian National Gallery in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Ruben Gado of France before the Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles Heat 1 during the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Pan Ei Mon, the wife of detained Reuters jouranlist Wa Lone, prays at home in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Former Congolese interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary waves to his supporters through the steel grills as he arrives to file his candidacy for the presidential election, at the Congo's electoral commission (CENI) head offices at the Gombe...more
Mahmoud Yasser, mechanical engineering student from Helwan University, drives the air-powered vehicle which he helped design to promote clean energy and battle increasing gas prices, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Venezuelans rest along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
