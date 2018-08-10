Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 10, 2018 | 10:01am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A Venezuelan man, whose eye is infected with conjunctivitis (pink eye), holds his son next to their luggage after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Venezuelan man, whose eye is infected with conjunctivitis (pink eye), holds his son next to their luggage after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm up at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm up at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Athletes compete in the Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heats at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany . REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heats at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany . REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially conservative Orthodox values, awarded some union members for their work to commemorate Tsar Nicholas II. "We are striving for the restoration of an autocratic monarchy. Like the one we had under our tsars," Simonovich-Nikshich said. "It is only possible through the church. In no way is this possible in a political secular way because that would be a dictator." REUTERS/ Ekaterina Anchevskaya

Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man guides a horse onto a boat to transport it to the mainland following Sunday's earthquake on Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

A man guides a horse onto a boat to transport it to the mainland following Sunday's earthquake on Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
People carry an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, as another effigy of a demon is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People carry an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, as another effigy of a demon is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Children play at a digital installation in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Children play at a digital installation in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Performers wearing cheongsams wait to perform at a cultural industry expo in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Performers wearing cheongsams wait to perform at a cultural industry expo in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Attendees wait in line to speak with Brooke Rollins (second from left), Special Assistant to President Trump in the White House office of American Innovation during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Attendees wait in line to speak with Brooke Rollins (second from left), Special Assistant to President Trump in the White House office of American Innovation during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Dulce from Venezuela poses with her instrument after she obtained a refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Dulce from Venezuela poses with her instrument after she obtained a refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with state leaders on prison reform in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with state leaders on prison reform in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Literature left on a chair during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Literature left on a chair during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
A man uses an Apple iPhone with a cracked screen to photograph the news Samsung Galaxy Watch during a Samsung product launch event in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man uses an Apple iPhone with a cracked screen to photograph the news Samsung Galaxy Watch during a Samsung product launch event in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Venezuelans rest along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Venezuelans rest along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Thunderbolts are seen over the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thunderbolts are seen over the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Reuters / Thursday, August 09, 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 09 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 08 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 07 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

One year ago in Charlottesville

One year ago in Charlottesville

A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields rammed his car into counter-protesters.

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.

European heatwave

European heatwave

Wildfires, dry riverbeds, parched farmland, packed beaches and more signs of a heat wave across western Europe.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.

