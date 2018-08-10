Editor's Choice Pictures

Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially conservative Orthodox values, awarded some union members for their work to commemorate Tsar Nicholas II. "We are striving for the restoration of an autocratic monarchy. Like the one we had under our tsars," Simonovich-Nikshich said. "It is only possible through the church. In no way is this possible in a political secular way because that would be a dictator." REUTERS/ Ekaterina Anchevskaya

