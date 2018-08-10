Editor's Choice Pictures
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Venezuelan man, whose eye is infected with conjunctivitis (pink eye), holds his son next to their luggage after showing their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Carpets are laid out in fields to soften their colors under sizzling sun in Dosemealti, a town in Mediterranean province of Antalya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Jenny Mensing of Germany during warm up at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Athletes compete in the Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heats at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany . REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A rainbow appears over the eastern hills in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Migrants rescued by NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Leonid Simonovich-Nikshich (R), head of the Union of Orthodox Banner-Bearers and Igor Miroshnichenko, his deputy, prepare for award ceremony at their headquarter in Moscow, Russia. Military Orthodox Mission, a group that espouses socially...more
A man guides a horse onto a boat to transport it to the mainland following Sunday's earthquake on Gili Trawangan, Lombok, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
People carry an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, as another effigy of a demon is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal....more
Children play at a digital installation in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man gestures at the police during clashes outside the Congress after senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The graffiti painted on the police fence read "Which side are you on?". REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Performers wearing cheongsams wait to perform at a cultural industry expo in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Palestinians gather around a building after it was bombed by an Israeli aircraft, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Attendees wait in line to speak with Brooke Rollins (second from left), Special Assistant to President Trump in the White House office of American Innovation during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D....more
Dulce from Venezuela poses with her instrument after she obtained a refugee status, through the Federal Police and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with state leaders on prison reform in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Literature left on a chair during the America First Energy Conference 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anti-abortion rights activists gather as lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A man uses an Apple iPhone with a cracked screen to photograph the news Samsung Galaxy Watch during a Samsung product launch event in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Venezuelans rest along a street as they wait to show their passports or identity cards the next day, at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thunderbolts are seen over the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
