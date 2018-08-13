Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2018 | 9:20am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
1 / 24
A supporter of white nationalist leader Jason Kessler stands wearing a flag during a rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville �Unite the Right� protests, in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of white nationalist leader Jason Kessler stands wearing a flag during a rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville �Unite the Right� protests, in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
2 / 24
President Donald Trump meets with supporters from a group called "Bikers for Trump" at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump meets with supporters from a group called "Bikers for Trump" at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
3 / 24
A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman is concealed as she walks through a field of very tall sunflowers to cut some down in Ballygawley, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
4 / 24
Residents look at a sacrificial cow, as it is descended from a rooftop with the help of a crane, ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Residents look at a sacrificial cow, as it is descended from a rooftop with the help of a crane, ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
5 / 24
People swim under a giant screen at an indoor swimming pool on a hot day in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People swim under a giant screen at an indoor swimming pool on a hot day in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
6 / 24
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the Sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to the Sun at Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
7 / 24
Residents wash chairs next to a submerged vehicle after flashfloods brought by continuous monsoon rains in Marikina, Metro Manila, in Philippines.

Residents wash chairs next to a submerged vehicle after flashfloods brought by continuous monsoon rains in Marikina, Metro Manila, in Philippines.

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
8 / 24
Maryna Bekh of Ukraine competes in the Women's Long Jump Final during the 2018 European Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Maryna Bekh of Ukraine competes in the Women's Long Jump Final during the 2018 European Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
9 / 24
Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville �Unite the Right� protests, in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers use pepper spray towards counter-demonstrators during a white nationalist-led rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville �Unite the Right� protests, in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
10 / 24
A Horizon Air Bombardier Q400, reported to be stolen, flies over University Place, Washington, before crashing in the South Puget Sound. John Waldron/via REUTERS

A Horizon Air Bombardier Q400, reported to be stolen, flies over University Place, Washington, before crashing in the South Puget Sound. John Waldron/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
11 / 24
A woman with a tattoo of the numbers 1488 on her arm, stands outside the Vienna Metro Station for the white nationalist-led rally, marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman with a tattoo of the numbers 1488 on her arm, stands outside the Vienna Metro Station for the white nationalist-led rally, marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
12 / 24
Supporters of white nationalist leader Jason Kessler ride a subway to leave the area after a Washington, D.C. rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville �Unite the Right� protests, while en route to Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of white nationalist leader Jason Kessler ride a subway to leave the area after a Washington, D.C. rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville �Unite the Right� protests, while en route to Vienna, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
13 / 24
A bird flies near a cliff overlooking the Dead Sea, West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A bird flies near a cliff overlooking the Dead Sea, West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
14 / 24
People watch Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team at the International Army Games 2018 in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People watch Su-30 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team at the International Army Games 2018 in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
15 / 24
Two men bathe near their homes damaged or destroyed by an earthquake in Kayangan District, Lombok, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi / via REUTERS

Two men bathe near their homes damaged or destroyed by an earthquake in Kayangan District, Lombok, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi / via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
16 / 24
Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2018
17 / 24
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a lunch as part of her informal two-day visit in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a lunch as part of her informal two-day visit in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
18 / 24
Demonstrators embrace at the site where Heather Heyer was killed, on the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators embrace at the site where Heather Heyer was killed, on the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
19 / 24
Opponents of a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, hold a Black Lives Matter flag in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Opponents of a white nationalist-led rally marking the one-year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, hold a Black Lives Matter flag in downtown Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
20 / 24
The wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed near the summit of one of the mountains in Denali National Park in this National Park Service image in Alaska. Courtesy National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS

The wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed near the summit of one of the mountains in Denali National Park in this National Park Service image in Alaska. Courtesy National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
21 / 24
A protester stands in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester stands in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2018
22 / 24
People walk along the beach as a surfer holding his board looks at the waves on Merewether Beach in Newcastle, located north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

People walk along the beach as a surfer holding his board looks at the waves on Merewether Beach in Newcastle, located north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
23 / 24
A flying pig entertains crowds at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show, known locally as the EKKA, in Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

A flying pig entertains crowds at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show, known locally as the EKKA, in Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
24 / 24
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Editor's Choice Pictures

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 10 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 10 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 09 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 08 2018

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Perseid meteor shower

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.

White nationalist rally in Washington

White nationalist rally in Washington

A white nationalist rally in the heart of Washington drew around 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counter-protesters, on the one-year anniversary of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Community members in Charlottesville mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that led to the death of Heather Heyer.

Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets

Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets

Hundreds of students and left-wing activists took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, as a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's white nationalist gathering turned largely into an anti-police protest.

Deadly shooting in New Brunswick

Deadly shooting in New Brunswick

Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.

One year ago in Charlottesville

One year ago in Charlottesville

A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields allegedly rammed his car into counter-protesters.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest of its kind in Europe, according to organizers, gathering over 130 hot air balloons from across the world.

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.

