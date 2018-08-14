Editor's Choice Pictures
President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mourners carry coffins during a funeral of people, mainly children, killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in central Mediterranean Sea. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the previous night...more
People watch the Auto Mall Outdoor Entertainment show as they attend the New Jersey State Fair in Augusta, New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A flying pig entertains crowds at the Queensland Royal Exhibition Show, known locally as the EKKA, in Brisbane, Australia. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
People walk along the beach as a surfer holding his board looks at the waves on Merewether Beach in Newcastle, located north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Migrants are seen on board a fiberglass boat in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Ungok Area General Stock Farm in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Protesters shout slogans during a rally, demanding equal inheritance rights for women, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Cuban same-sex couple Mercedes Garcia (R) and Onelia Miranda, who have been together for ten years, share a moment at the balcony of their apartment in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man loses his balance as he gets drenched by a large wave during high tide at a seafront in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Sutay Darboe, 42, from Senegal holds tomatoes in a field of tomato plants, near Foggia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women listen to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, Iran. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS
Attendees dance to K-pop songs at KCON USA, billed as the world's largest Korean culture convention and music festival, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A rooster walks among migrants' possessions and furniture on a farm where police evicted some 110 African migrants who had been living in stalls formerly used by cows, in Qormi, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Clouds are seen over the Jungfraufirn, the upper ice field of the Aletschgletscher glacier near the Jungfraujoch, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An African migrant laborer gets out of the shower box outside the camp known as the "Great Ghetto", near Foggia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman stands at a polling booth before casting her vote inside a polling station during a run-off presidential election in Bamako, Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A gundog retrieves a grouse on Forneth Moor on the opening day of the grouse shooting season, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Children affected by flash floods caused by monsoon rains sleep on the floor of an evacuation center in Marikina, Metro Manila, in Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A newly born endangered Silvery Gibbon baby is held by its mother Alangalang at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A member of Nepalese police checks a pressure cooker suspected of being an improvised bomb during a bomb scare in Lalitpur, Nepal. The scare was later found to be a false alarm. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Blogger Win Lae Phyu Sin, 19, attends a beauty product launch event with other beauty bloggers in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
