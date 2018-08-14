Editor's Choice Pictures

A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in central Mediterranean Sea. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the previous night...more

A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces Josepha from Cameroon in central Mediterranean Sea. Josepha was brought aboard in a state of deep shock and treated by doctors. She told the doctors she had spent the previous night clinging to the wreckage, singing hymns and calling on God for deliverance. REUTERS/Juan Medina

