Editor's Choice Pictures

A general view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Forensic investigators work at the site after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Former U.S. White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman gestures during an interview on the release of her book "Unhinged" in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A lightning strikes are seen during a thunderstorm over the city of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A newly born endangered Silvery Gibbon baby is held by its mother Alangalang at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier inspects a passenger at a checkpoint on the Ghazni - Kabul highway, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Children look from behind a window of a house in the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Blogger Win Lae Phyu Sin, 19, attends a beauty product launch event with other beauty bloggers in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, reacts as she visits children injured in last week's air strike that killed dozens, mainly children, in Yemen's northern province of Saada, at a hospital in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif...more
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C.. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen during a pilgrimage to demand an end to violence in Nicaragua near Cerro Negro Volcano in Leon, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A person walks with an umbrella during a rain storm in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Afghan family ride in a vehicle as they flee their houses following heavy fighting in Ghazni Province, on the Ghazni - Kabul highway, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Women and children look at a statue of a child wearing what appears to be a hazardous material suit in Fukushima, Japan. REUTERS/Kwiyeon Ha
Kim Hyun-sook poses for photographs with an old photo showing her daughters, during an interview with Reuters at her home in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini TPX IMAGES OF THE DA
Ivanka Trump tries out a pen that projects an image of the Moon as she tours the Astrobotic Technology facility with CEO John Thornton (L) and U.S. Representative Keith Rothfus (R) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
People hold tricolour flags as they participate in a rally on the eve of India's Independence Day, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An alligator named Muja is seen in its enclosure in Belgrade's Zoo, Serbia. Muja is officially the oldest American alligator in the world living in captivity. He was brought to Belgrade from Germany in 1937, a year after the opening of the Zoo. Muja...more
Firefighters and rescue workers stand next to a part of the motorway, at the collapsed Morandi Bridge site in the port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cubans read the draft proposal of changes to the constitution during the beginning of a public political discussion to revamp a Cold War-era constitution in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A bionic flying fox is displayed at Festo's booth at the World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman prepares herself before going on stage to perform the traditional Dian Opera, at a local theatre in Kunming, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Enthusiasts watch a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
