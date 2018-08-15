Editor's Choice Pictures

An alligator named Muja is seen in its enclosure in Belgrade's Zoo, Serbia. Muja is officially the oldest American alligator in the world living in captivity. He was brought to Belgrade from Germany in 1937, a year after the opening of the Zoo. Muja...more

An alligator named Muja is seen in its enclosure in Belgrade's Zoo, Serbia. Muja is officially the oldest American alligator in the world living in captivity. He was brought to Belgrade from Germany in 1937, a year after the opening of the Zoo. Muja survived three bombings of Belgrade, the Second World War and all hardships the Zoo went through. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

