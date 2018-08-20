Edition:
A whirlwind is seen as elephant and zebras walk through the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An aerial view shows partially submerged road at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An undocumented man from Mexico is apprehended by Border Patrol agents after allegedly dropping off a group of migrants in an area known for human smuggling near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea in the individual sabre at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl is embraced by her groom Wolfgang Meilinger during their wedding celebrations as Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on in Gamlitz, Austria. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A man in a wartime uniform, poses for a photo on an abandoned tank at a beach, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, in Kinmen, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A trace of the Perseid meteor is seen in the moonless night sky over telecommunication masts in the Siberian Taiga area in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia. Picture taken with a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A woman cries as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of 2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A man selected as a participant for a reunion shows pictures of his deceased mother and little brothers living in North Korea, at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A Venezuelan migrant waits in line to register her entry into Ecuador at the Rumichaca International Bridge in Tulcan, Ecuador. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Goats are pictured as their prices are being negotiated by vendors and buyers at a livestock market where people buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Women use an umbrella during heavy rain fall in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A Palestinian bride applies makeup during a mass wedding in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
People sitting inside a swimming pool play giant cards at a water park on a hot day in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
A woman stands next to the carcass of an unknown creature that washed ashore near Pakhachi, Russia. Tolstikova Lyubov/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Afghan men who were injured in a recent attack in Kabul and Ghazni province, receive treatment at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A puppy-shaped ice cream is seen in a restaurant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
An Afghan man makes sweets at a small traditional factory ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
A Cowboy pushes a herd of cattle in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Ravi Kumar of India warms up before the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the 2018 Asian Games. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria covers herself from the water onboard of the Estonian Navy ship Wambola near Tallinn, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Iraqi youths perform a somersault as they practice parkour in the city of Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
