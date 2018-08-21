Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Venezuelan 100 bolivar notes thrown by people in a trash bin are seen at a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
British tourist Kay Longstaff leaves the Croatian Coast Guard vessel Cavtat in Pula, Croatia after being rescued from the Adriatic Sea. REUTERS/Stringer
A state funeral of Marshal of the Korean People's Army Kim Yong Chun, member of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, deputy to the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly and general adviser to the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces. KCNA...more
A woman cleans the mud from the entrance of her house following floods in Paravur in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, visits the Alexander Dennis Bus Factory in Falkirk, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Tourists pose for a photo before taking part in an electronic shooting game simulating the 1958 attacks, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Military officers patrol as Venezuelan women walk towards Santa Elena to sleep, after checking their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Russian servicemembers push a bus along an avenue in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A group of transgenders mourns the death of a companion, who according to local media was tortured and killed by unidentified people, during a protest demanding justice, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Shunsuke Terui of Japan riding Alias Max reacts at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Traders sleep at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People walk in the middle of the Danube river during the period of low water level near Esztergom, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Boys carry tyres past a drive-thru confession box, set up beside Phoenix Park, ahead of the visit of Pope Francis to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol, near grazing horses, during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
University of North Carolina police surround the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the school's campus after a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
An oyster farmer walks in front of China's Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, on Lieyu Island, Kinmen County, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
Chinese makeup artist He Yuhong transforms into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring , the subject of a painting by 17th-century Dutchman Johannes Vermeer.
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Taiwan on China's shores
Scenes from the Kinmen islands, which lie in a bay across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.
Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky
The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.
World Hot Air Balloon Championship
Competitors at the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship near Gross-Siegharts, Austria.
Korean families separated by war meet after 65 years
About 90 families from North and South Korea wept and embraced in the first reunion events in three years.
Greece's bailout years
Looking back on Greece's nearly nine-year debt crisis, which shrank the economy by a quarter and forced it to implement painful austerity measures, as the country exits its third bailout.