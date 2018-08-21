Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 21, 2018 | 7:40am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
1 / 24
Cardi B arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
2 / 24
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
3 / 24
Venezuelan 100 bolivar notes thrown by people in a trash bin are seen at a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
4 / 24
British tourist Kay Longstaff leaves the Croatian Coast Guard vessel Cavtat in Pula, Croatia after being rescued from the Adriatic Sea. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
5 / 24
A state funeral of Marshal of the Korean People's Army Kim Yong Chun, member of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, deputy to the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly and general adviser to the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
6 / 24
A woman cleans the mud from the entrance of her house following floods in Paravur in the southern state of Kerala, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
7 / 24
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, visits the Alexander Dennis Bus Factory in Falkirk, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
8 / 24
Tourists pose for a photo before taking part in an electronic shooting game simulating the 1958 attacks, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
9 / 24
Military officers patrol as Venezuelan women walk towards Santa Elena to sleep, after checking their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
10 / 24
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
11 / 24
Russian servicemembers push a bus along an avenue in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
12 / 24
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
13 / 24
An internally displaced girl plays in the Sudd Swamp near the town of Nyal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
14 / 24
Drag queen, Hellena Borgys, poses for picture backstage at the Miss Gay Brasil 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
15 / 24
A group of transgenders mourns the death of a companion, who according to local media was tortured and killed by unidentified people, during a protest demanding justice, in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
16 / 24
Shunsuke Terui of Japan riding Alias Max reacts at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
17 / 24
Fireworks explode over Danube River during Saint Stephen's Day in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
18 / 24
Traders sleep at a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
19 / 24
People walk in the middle of the Danube river during the period of low water level near Esztergom, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
20 / 24
Boys carry tyres past a drive-thru confession box, set up beside Phoenix Park, ahead of the visit of Pope Francis to Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
21 / 24
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol, near grazing horses, during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
22 / 24
University of North Carolina police surround the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the school's campus after a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
23 / 24
An oyster farmer walks in front of China's Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, on Lieyu Island, Kinmen County, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
24 / 24
